Newfront Insurance Continues its Expansion with Michael Sinatra

"The technical sophistication that Michael brings to Newfront is difficult to match," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Michael's clients have long reaped the benefits of working with a seasoned industry insider and we plan to fold his insights into the service offering that we provide to all of our clients."

Sinatra's areas of focus include non-profits, manufacturing, real estate/construction and cannabis. Cannabis has emerged as a fast-growing segment of Newfront's business with several recent cannabis hires folding under the leadership of Seth Word, Newfront's cannabis practice leader.

