Newfront Welcomes Kevin Thomas to Dynamic P&C Team

"We are so pleased to have Kevin on the team, which continues to grow rapidly," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Kevin has a demonstrated talent for finding solutions for his clients, and we look forward to what he will accomplish at Newfront."

Kevin, who is based in Colorado, will serve clients throughout the country.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a remarkable team with an impressive track record," Kevin said. "I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with agents and brokers of all sizes over my career, and the value that Newfront brings to their clients via their customer-centric model and innovative tech platform is truly a differentiator."

