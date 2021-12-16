Newgen Cited As a "Strong Performer" in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Platforms by an Independent Research Firm

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it has been positioned as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021, authored by Rob Koplowitz.

As per the report, "Look to Newgen where the cross-section of content, process, and case management requires deep integration and applications are mission-critical."

The report noted, "Newgen maintains a strong community and partner relationships that support success in the most sophisticated environments."

"Newgen also excels in document automation with the ability to derive structured data from a wide array of unstructured content sources and generate complex documents from the platform," the report added.

"Our low code process automation platform, part of our comprehensive NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, lends the much-needed agility to organizations by ensuring rapid development and deployment of complex, context-aware, and customer-centric business applications. We believe this recognition further validates our commitment to drive product innovation to facilitate end-to-end digital transformation," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

The Forrester Wave™ report evaluated Newgen's Low Code Process Automation Platform and 13 other top platform providers based on 23 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The complimentary copy of the Forrester report can be downloaded from the Newgen website.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

