Newgioco Signs Multi-year Deal with First Tribal Casino Operator

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NWGI), today announced that the Company entered into a multi-year agreement with the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Box Elder, Montana to deploy Newgioco's ELYS sports betting platform at the Northern Winz Casino.

Raymond Parker, General Manager of Northern Winz Casino stated, "After thoroughly exploring several betting providers, we are extremely pleased to have selected Newgioco to provide Class 1 betting solutions for our tribal casino. Newgioco's management team continued to work closely with our representatives for several months and demonstrated a considerable shared-vision to help our council fully understand the unique aspects and risks of this new business line for our community. They were the only betting provider we found that dedicated a team of experts to quickly customise an indigenous game offering for tribal casino operators. To reach our selection of Newgioco, we considered their unblemished track record of regulated sports betting and virtual gaming operations in Europe, their united team approach to working with us, as well as the extraordinary customisation and in-depth risk management of the ELYS platform that perfectly suits our unique tribal needs."

"Newgioco continues to capture market share with tribal casinos in the United States following the landmark Supreme Court decision which legalized sports betting nationwide," commented Newgioco CEO Michele Ciavarella. "While we await a decision on sports betting in Montana and many other states, this united partnership with the Chippewa Cree allows us to pioneer a unique library of Class 1 indigenous games so that tribal casino patrons can bet on their favorite games in safe, regulated environment. The agreement with Chippewa Cree aligns with our core business of connecting with our clients by creating innovative tribal focused betting solutions through our ELYS platform and the many advantages this partnership can offer to the tribal gaming community as a whole."

Newgioco is exhibiting at the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Tradeshow & Convention (Booth #1550) at the San Diego Convention Center. Due to the uncertain regulatory timetable, Newgioco is unable to determine the impact, if any, that the agreement will have on its 2019 revenues. The deployment of Newgioco's ELYS sports betting platform at the Northern Winz Casino will be subject to any required certification and approvals of the Gambling Control Division of the Montana Department of Justice.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a vertically-integrated leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as retail neighborhood betting shops situated throughout Italy.

The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements such as the plan to deploy the Elys sports and virtual betting platform at the Northern Winz Casino in Montana and the many advantages the partnership can offer to the tribal gaming community as a whole. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to obtain any required certification and approvals from the Gambling Control Division of the Montana Department of Justice to use the Elys sports and virtual betting platform at the Northern Winz Casino in Montana; our ability to implement our plans to expand sports betting in other states; and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE Newgioco Group, Inc.

