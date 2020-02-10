Newk's Eatery Announces Joe Pate as Chief Operations Officer

At la Madeleine, Pate oversaw operations, catering and support functions. Pate led and grew with the quick-casual concept from 12 to 85+ units, where he helped transition the company from a commissary-based concept to a more profitable unit production concept in 2001, as well as moving the company from a corporate based concept to a franchise driven growth company in 2017. As Vice president of the largest franchise of la Madeleine Pate and his team grew the franchise from 25 to over 40 units in just three years with company leading results.

"I am confident that Joe will be instrumental to the growth and continued success of Newk's' restaurant operations with his exceptional track record and deep-rooted knowledge in restaurant leadership," said Chris Newcomb, CEO of Newk's Eatery. "Joe has proven to excel in building and growing cross-functional teams with both corporate and franchise operations, combining strategic, results-driven programs, while also cultivating his passion for great food."

Pate began his food service career at a hometown restaurant in Alvin, Texas and later joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he continued to hone his skills in foodservice at the U.S.C.G. Culinary Specialist Academy. After six years of military service, he returned to the private sector where he ran a privately-owned restaurant and catering company as well as a Houston based Cici's Pizza as franchise district manager; collecting a breadth of experience working with corporate and franchise multi-unit companies, and sole proprietorships.

At Newk's, Pate will oversee both company and franchise operations, as well as catering and operations services. Major initiatives he will lead point on in his new role include performance of new restaurants, food and labor improvement, growth in delivery and catering and restaurant and menu innovation.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join the operations team and bring industry-leading innovation and systems to a brand I truly believe in," said Pate. "My focus is to use my experience and passion for the food and restaurant industry to propel the growth of our people and our restaurants, setting the bar high in growth and operational excellence."

About Newk's Eatery

Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain founded on family values and wholesome made from scratch meals. Our Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb has curated his family's original, wholesome and craveable recipes, as well as new twists on classic favorites, all while providing guests with a generous portion of hospitality.

Newk's takes no shortcuts at all, except in our name. Our kitchen is an open book where we make every meal to order from scratch. We hand prep over 50 fresh ingredients daily for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas, and marinate, flame grill or oven-roast our protein in-house, with no fryers or microwaves, ever. We bake delicious treats and signature Dozen-Layer Cakes in our very own bakery.

We offer catering for events, easy online ordering, and fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and delicious treats in our Express Market open-air coolers, so our guests can nourish their bodies and the relationships that matter most to them no matter what the occasion.

Founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to make a difference and Feed What Matters in its communities.

Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk's Cares has raised over $1.4M to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2019, Newk's Eatery has ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown, as well as Restaurant Business' Top 500 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur and is ranked among the Best Franchise Deals by QSR.

Media Contact

Hannah Tichacek

972-388-5519

hannah@truepointagency.com

SOURCE Newk's Eatery

Related Links

http://www.truepointagency.com

