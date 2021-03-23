Newk's Eatery Names New Senior Vice President Of Guest Experience

At Newk's, Pedini will help the company execute major technology upgrades including an updated app to make off-premise and in-restaurant ordering easier than ever. She'll also help launch a new loyalty program slated for later this year.

"Denise brings to Newk's the background we need to make our technology transformation a success for our operations teams and our guests," said Newk's Eatery President Mike Clock. "She also demonstrates a passion for the brand and our food—a passion that is integral to everything we do at Newk's—and she has already become a key member of our leadership team."

In addition to tech innovations, Pedini will focus on elevating the brand and using effective marketing strategies and unique digital tactics to drive new awareness and gain new guests. She will also be at the forefront of rolling out seasonal new menu items throughout the year.

"I was initially drawn to Newk's because it's an incredible brand with a great story to tell, from its roots to its current focus on meaningful technology upgrades to enhance guest experience," Pedini said. "Most importantly, Newk's has an amazing team committed to quality food and outstanding guest service. I am proud to be a part of this remarkable family."

The company has already begun rolling out its app, which offers guests three convenient ways to order Newk's to go through delivery, pickup and curbside options, with a notification feature that tells the restaurant as soon as the guest arrives. An "order from your table" feature for dine-in will be added to the app later this year.

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage 3c ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur.

