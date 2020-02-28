NewLake Capital Acquires Properties in Two States and Enters into Long-Term Leases with Leading Multi-State Cannabis Operator PharmaCann

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. ("NewLake" or the "Company"), an independent investment vehicle focused on acquiring a diversified real estate portfolio of industrial and retail properties in the cannabis industry, today announced the closing of its sale-leaseback transactions with PharmaCann Inc. ("PharmaCann") for three of four properties within the acquired portfolio. The three properties are located in two states, and the Company anticipates the second closing for the one remaining property to occur within the next sixty days.

The total purchase price for the four properties is approximately $3.4 million and consists of three retail dispensaries in Massachusetts and one in Pennsylvania. Concurrent with the closing of the first three properties, NewLake entered into long-term, triple-net lease agreements for each property with PharmaCann which intends to operate the properties as licensed dispensary facilities. PharmaCann is expected to make certain improvements to the properties, for which NewLake has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $2.8 million. Assuming full reimbursement for such improvements, NewLake's total investment in the properties will be $6.2 million.

"We are excited to add PharmaCann to the NewLake family of tenants and we look forward to working with their team on the build out of these important retail locations. We expect these limited-license jurisdictions in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to experience significant growth, with Massachusetts alone expected to eclipse $1 billion in adult-use sales by 2021 and Pennsylvania evaluating approval of adult use sales," said Anthony Coniglio, Chief Executive Officer of NewLake.

Brett Novey, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCann, commented, "NewLake was able to move quickly and efficiently to become a reliable, long-term real estate capital partner. The team's knowledge and understanding of our business and real estate needs was impressive and we appreciate their partnership on this important transaction for our company. We look forward to evaluating further partnership opportunities."

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake is an independent investment vehicle focused on acquiring a diversified real estate portfolio of industrial and retail properties in the cannabis industry to be leased to state-licensed operators in limited license states. NewLake has acquired a portfolio from coast-to-coast with tenants across the supply chain including cultivation, manufacturing and retail. NewLake intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes once it meets all applicable criteria. For more information please visit www.newlake.com.

About PharmaCann:

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the largest, privately held, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the United States, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both medical and recreational markets. PharmaCann currently operates in six states and holds licenses to operate up to 5 cultivation centers and 26 dispensaries within its geographic footprint. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "may," "will," "likely," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "plan," "believe," "intend," "goal," "project," "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in the condition of the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. real estate market.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

