Newly Certified B Corp Avocado Mattress Launches Memorial Day Sale On Organic Mattresses

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Memorial Day, Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching exclusive savings on mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, and pillows.

Customers can take advantage of $200 in savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, and Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code WEHONOR200 at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified frontline workers, like nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead receive two free pillows —including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows or Yoga Meditation Pillows — with their mattress (a $238 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Savings are also available on their two 100% reclaimed wood bed frames with $150 off the Natural Wood and Eco Wood models with any mattress purchase using the code BED150.

Offers are valid through June 1, 2020 and cannot be combined or transferred.

In addition to its luxury organic products, Avocado believes its business should be a force for good. Earlier this month, Avocado became a Certified B Corp, with a score of 126.2 — putting Avocado well beyond the 80-point threshold to qualify. Certified B Corporations balance purpose and profit. They are the gold standard for responsible business, demanding accountability toward a sustainable and inclusive economy. The rigorous certification process provides the highest standard of verified positive impact of a company.

"We don't think about Avocado as a mattress company," says Avocado Co-founder Jay Decker.

"We consider ourselves an environmental platform that just happens to make great organic mattresses and bedding products. To truly create change, we need collective action and accountability, and becoming a B Corp is a great way for companies to actualize their commitment to using business as a force for good."

Avocado is proud to do its part for the greater good during the coronavirus pandemic, stepping up to the challenge by making over 250,000 organic, reusable face masks, donating to the EcoHealth Alliance and offering the special discounts to frontline workers.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

