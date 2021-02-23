Newly Created Marketing Company 'Cast Iron Media' Makes Its Debut; Introduces Customized Platform That Targets Live Sporting Events

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Iron Media, a solutions-based firm offering opportunities for advertisers in sports and entertainment, publicly announced its launch today. Pairing premier assets with a creative spirit and an experienced team, Cast Iron Media merges media company with agency, empowering clients to engage targeted audiences during live events.

Partnering directly with rights holders, Cast Iron Media features SportStream Live, a collection of live games delivered through popular on-demand services. Marketing to local and regional clients, Cast Iron presents live inventory to fans who watch NCAA, MLB, NBA and NHL games on Connected TV. Offering 5,000+ games annually across all 210 DMAs, SportStream Live delivers the same experience as linear broadcast - live games consumed on televisions - but within the growing OTT ecosystem.

"With the explosion of new media and the growth and diversity of streaming options, content consumption has changed and the paradigm of broadcast viewership is shifting," explained Brian Maddox, Chief Revenue Officer of Cast Iron Media. "Our network provides local buyers the unique ability to reconnect with consumers lost to cord cutting. We believe local viewership is not declining, but rather migrating to streaming, and Cast Iron has the tools and insights to reach these highly engaged consumers of live sports."

Complementing its ability to reach fans at home, Cast Iron Media provides expertise activating experiential marketing programs and national branding campaigns on-site and on social media. Through strong relationships with all domestic teams, leagues and talent agencies, Cast Iron Media builds custom programs specific to brand goals that cut through the clutter and engage fans in a meaningful way. These campaigns are supplemented with venue signage and owned and operated digital out-of-home networks, consisting of IPTV screens at 34 Minor League Baseball stadiums and a fleet of mobile, large format screens at NASCAR races.

"Combining premier sports and entertainment assets with a talented team, Cast Iron Media offers a full service, turnkey solution for advertisers looking to reach passionate fans, whether they are at an event or watching from home," said Trent Staley, President of Cast Iron Media. "We are pleased to officially launch Cast Iron Media, where we're focused on building valuable, long-term partnerships that deliver material results."

Cast Iron Media is a division of ISM Connect.

About Cast Iron Media

Cast Iron Media is a premier sports and entertainment solutions company, tailoring custom programs to meet the needs of its partners by engaging fans around live sports, watching at home and at the event. SportStream Live, a collection of live games running on popular on-demand services, offers live inventory to fans who watch MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games on Connected TV. CrowdConnect Live provides expertise activating experiential marketing programs and national branding campaigns across all of sports and entertainment, supplemented with an owned and operated DOOH network in MiLB and NASCAR.

About ISM Connect

ISM Connect lives at the intersection of tech and media, with a focus on live sports and entertainment. Featuring exclusive partnerships and in-house intellectual property, ISM heightens the fan experience through unique marketing programs and enhanced venue capabilities.

To get in touch with Cast Iron Media, please contact [email protected] or visit www.castiron.media.

SOURCE Cast Iron Media

Related Links

https://www.castiron.media/

