Newly Expanded Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center NOW OPEN following Licensing from State

"To continue to meet the increasing demands of an ever-growing Coachella Valley, we needed to expand Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center," says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. "The newly expanded David and Joan Traitel Orthopedic Surgery Center is a marvel in innovation, offering state-of-the-art technology so our expert surgeons can do their best work. We thank our amazing donors for their generous contributions; thanks to their support, we can continue to adapt to the rapid changes in health care, including the shift to more outpatient procedures in orthopedics."

The Center's expansion, made possible through the generosity of Eisenhower's magnanimous donors, creates a 100,000-square-foot facility to meet the needs of a growing, and aging, population.

The newly expanded Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center includes:

The newly expanded David and Joan Traitel Orthopedic Surgery Center increases the total surgical suites to eight, triples the central sterile processing/supply services area, increases the acute postoperative care unit to 11 beds with an additional eight-bed extended stay observation, and preoperative admission to eight beds. Pre-admission testing services will also be added.



This hospital-based outpatient orthopedic surgery center provides distinct services for patients requiring orthopedic, spine and pain management procedures who may require extended stay observation after a procedure but still do not require a hospital stay. Services are provided for surgical repair, advanced interventional pain management techniques, anesthesia services, and pre and postoperative care.



With nearly 11,000 square feet of expanded clinic space, the Center's second floor will now include an additional 22 patient exam rooms, allowing for expanded orthopedic access. The expansion includes two additional digital X-ray machines supporting diagnostic evaluation.



The addition of Siemens' MAGNETOM Altea open bore MRI — the Coachella Valley's first — allows for increased patient comfort while decreasing patient anxiety. The 1.5T Altea magnet provides excellent orthopedic, neuro, body and angiography imaging with increased quality and speed. Featuring Siemens' Simultaneous Multi-Slice (SMS) that delivers reduced scan times up to 50 percent, Siemens' innovative technology is a paradigm shift in MRI. It provides clinicians with the newest generation of metal artifact reduction, resulting in a dramatic increase in quality when imaging metallic implants.



Inside the new Mike and Suzy Leprino Physical Rehabilitation Center is nearly 7,000 square feet of space for physical and occupational therapy. Physical therapy has expanded to include an enlarged patient waiting area within the clinic, additional evaluation/private treatment space, much needed clinician office space, as well as new physical therapy equipment for patient care, including cardiac and strengthening machines.



The Occupational Therapy/Hand Clinic has increased accessibility for all types of patients, featuring electronic doors, private treatment rooms, and an individualized treatment table for specialized hand therapy. The clinic has been streamlined to help patients requiring custom splints to obtain it the same day of their visit.



For the convenience of patients and visitors, Café Eisenhower has a location inside EDOC open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Monday through Friday. Starbucks ® coffees, espressos and specialty beverages (hot and cold) are available, in addition to house-made sandwiches, salads, pastries and more.

About Eisenhower Health

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 463-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

