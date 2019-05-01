Newly Expanded Office 365 Subscription Offerings and Business Reporting Solutions From Ataira

REDMOND, Wash., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, businesses and departments of all sizes know that they need to understand what their data is telling them — but they don't necessarily have the right tools to interpret that data. In addition, there are many businesses that may have heard about the cloud and how it can help reduce expenses, improve security and productivity but don't have a clear understanding of how to get there.

Ataira

Ataira has recently released expanded business solutions road maps so that organizations can quickly collaborate on strategic goals through the use of visually interactive reporting that can be shared internally with a team, to customers or with business-to-business partners. Ataira also continues to expand on its Office 365 cloud software subscription offerings such as Exchange Online, SharePoint, Power BI, Office and Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise plans and Dynamics.

These business reporting road maps enable a self-service business intelligence architecture utilizing Power BI and a learning plan that will allow a normal business user to upload their own data from wherever it's located in order to create beautiful performance-based dashboards and reports using the Microsoft tools that they're already familiar with and share in a secure collaborative workspace.

Moving to a cloud-based business application architecture seems daunting but once in place, it becomes exponentially easier to do the administrative tasks that were once so time-intensive like managing users in the network, setting up document-sharing workspaces, communicating and setting meetings with the team virtually or even installing software.

"It's incredibly exciting to be able to deliver value to our customers and see real performance improvement in their business," Ataira founder Daniel Beebe says. "The success is in focusing on addressing our customers' business challenges by offering reasonable pricing, quick setup and training, full development and administrative control over the site, industry standard reporting and best practices. We've brought robust business intelligence and cloud solutions to those that need it the most and who can least afford the big enterprise BI platforms. It's satisfying to know that you can have such an enormous positive impact."

