Newly formed ePRINTit USA, Inc. acquires world's largest cloud print solution provider

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ePRINTit USA, Inc. (ePRINTit™) announced that it has acquired secure cloud print solution provider ePRINTit™, a wholly owned subsidiary of UniPrint.Net. The ePRINTit™ cloud and mobile print solutions lead the world in publicly accessible printers and MFP's with installations in over 80 countries.

ePRINTit USA, Inc., CEO Lou Flavio has been working successfully with ePRINTit solutions over the last two years with installations across their Education and Library network with common ownership of Todays Business Solutions, Inc. (TBS) and fully understands the global potential of providing secure cloud print and pay options to their clients. For more than 28 years, TBS has been providing successful solutions to its many clients and are now proud to welcome ePRINTit products and innovative technology to their offering.

As the world adopts the new shared economy model, printing technology also shifts from a luxury-based home product to a shared economy model focusing and positively affecting the environment. "Having worked with ePRINTit over the last couple of years with TBS we are hugely excited about sharing this innovation with our customers and market place. Our libraries that currently use the product have had nothing but great things to say about it. It is truly the uberization of print allowing everyone, everywhere the ability to print, scan, copy documents and images at incredible speed," says Lou Flavio.

Lou adds, "Leveraging the power and security of ePRINTit™ and the resources of TBS we believe this will be a game changer offering incredible opportunities to our channel partners and direct customers and opens up our shared products to new markets everywhere."

With the acquisition of ePRINTit™, the new company has acquired all existing customer contracts and customer service responsibilities. Support numbers and emails will all remain as they currently are. Existing Channel resellers will be contacted with additional company information over the next couple of weeks.

About ePRINTit

ePRINTit http://eprintit.com has been providing hyper secure cloud printing to enterprise, higher education and public print location since 1997. We believe that the cloud is the future and migrated all its resources into the Cloud in 2012. ePRINTit is a widely dispersed company with employees all around the world. Together, we are on a mission to help you make every cloud printing experience infinitely better. The ePRINTit solution provides its users with a global pay for print, scan, copy features directly embedded in iOS and Android Apps as well as email printing, web portal and file-to-print drivers, servicing clients without the need for print driver or print server management.

About TBS

Today's Business Solutions (TBS) established is 1991, http://tbsit360.com is a software and hardware solutions provider specializing on the Public Library and Higher Education markets. TBS provides BOOKSCAN Stations, Print Management, MyPC Computer booking, Web-Based Printing Portals as well as a full line of payment devices and technology. In addition to being an equipment provider, TBS provides: Sales Support, Technical Support and can custom design support and implementation programs to meet any customer's requirements.

