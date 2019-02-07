Newly Formed Gox Rising Created to Assist Mt. Gox Creditors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gox Rising announced today that it will be publishing the Company's:

Pillars of the Gox Rising Civil Rehabilitation Plan Proposal to be submitted to the Tokyo District Court, as well as

District Court, as well as The Company's vision for a newly relaunched Mt. Gox Exchange.

These documents can be found on the home page of the Company's website at www.goxrising.com.

Gox Rising wishes to engage the international community of Creditors of the Mt. Gox Estate to create broad consensus as well as to unite and bring the Mt. Gox bankruptcy process to an optimal and timely conclusion. "Phoenix rising from the ashes" as is symbolized by the Gox Rising logo conveys the intention of this movement. These documents have been provided to ensure clarity and transparency for all concerned.

The newly relaunched Exchange will provide further value for Creditors towards full recovery of their claims in addition to the assets distributed by the Estate.

In order to facilitate the conversation, Gox Rising will organize a series of weekly Webinar presentations (https://zoom.us/j/2282282020) commencing with the first presentation on

Los Angeles (PST): 5:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019

London (GMT): 1:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

(GMT): 1:00 AM on Tokyo (JST): 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Additional information on Gox Rising can be found on the Gox Rising website at www.goxrising.com, on Twitter @goxrising, and on Telegram https://t.me/goxrising.

About Gox Rising Limited:

Gox Rising Limited is a newly established corporation incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. Its mission is to support creditors of the Mt. Gox Estate in maximizing their recoveries and to relaunch the defunct Mt. Gox Exchange. The new exchange seeks to create significant additional economic benefits for participating creditors in order to take them further towards full recovery of their claims.

For more information please contact media@goxrising.com

SOURCE Gox Rising Limited

