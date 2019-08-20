Newly Improved South Park Gets Tech Boost From Bel Air Internet

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Air Internet, a boutique Internet and communications firm based in Los Angeles, announced that they will be donating Internet and Wi-Fi services for the newly renovated South Park Recreation Center as part of their philanthropic mission to "bridge the digital divide".

Bel Air Internet has donated their Internet to several other community centers in the area, including Newton LAPD Center and the Alba Recreational Center, as well as more in the greater Los Angeles area. "Being on the wrong side of the digital divide can rob children and teens of the chance to learn critical skill sets, narrowing their future educational and career opportunities," says Bel Air Internet CEO Terry Koosed. "We are thrilled to be able to provide Internet access to this community center and to play a part in making the South Park Recreation Center a true neighborhood hub for years to come."

The massive 18.25 acre park, also known as the Barry White Recreation Center, recently underwent a major $12 million improvement project, improving all of the facilities on-site and adding more lighting, a group picnic area and basketball courts, and was unveiled in Spring.

The Center, touted by Councilman Curren Price Jr.'s office as the "jewel" of the community, is a place where local children can congregate after school and in the summer, with various programming including educational opportunities.

All of the facilities, including the auditorium, the community center and the gym will now be equipped with Wi-Fi so that children, teens and members of the community may access it, many of whom do not have Internet access at home. In addition, Bel Air Internet is donating their Internet to the LAPD office on site which is home to several after-school programs, such as the Community Youth Activities League (C.Y.A.L.) in which children can use the donated Internet to access homework assignments, perform research and utilize educational software.

