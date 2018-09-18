Newly Launched, 1st FDA-Approved Wireless, Handheld Ultrasound, SONON 300L, to Showcase Live Demos at FMX 2018, Booth #722

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healcerion is exhibiting at the 2018 FMX, Family Medicine Experience event at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center October 10-13. This is the AAFP's (American Academy of Family Physicians) largest annual event for practitioners interested in the latest innovations to deliver world-class diagnosis and care.

The newly-launched SONON 300L wireless, handheld ultrasound device will be showcased by Healcerion in the New Exhibitor Pavilion.

The SONON 300L removes previous cost and space barriers to owning a diagnostic ultrasound device SONON 300L is the first FDA-approved app-driven, wireless, handheld ultrasound device. It is easy to use, and fits right in your pocket.

If you're attending, contact Healcerion to schedule a one-on-one demonstration at your convenience during the event, or via teleconference if you can't be there in-person.

Visit booth #722 on Oct 10-13 for:

11-1pm Refreshments and Q&A with Dr. Benjamin Ryu , CEO, creator of SONON 300L

Ongoing live demos for MSK, Abdomen and general scanning during exhibit hours

All visitors to the booth will receive a limited-time 10% discount for purchase of the SONON 300L.

The device works with a mobile app, and fits in the palm of your hand to accelerate diagnosis, gain deeper insight into patient health and provide a richer patient experience, while adding a new channel of revenue through added value medical services and reimbursement.

"Ease-of-use and cost-effective portability of the SONON 300L are a powerful set of differentiators," says Dr. Benjamin Ryu, CEO and founder of Healceiron, "The unit connects with iOS and Android devices providing an easy to learn intuitive interface for this point-of-care device that allows for the imaging of ultrasound-guided procedures and diagnosis anywhere."

SONON 300L is ultra-compact, easier to use than any other handheld ultrasound in the US market, and available at 1/10 the cost of a traditional floor-based unit. By removing space and budgetary barriers to a diagnostic ultrasound, everyone benefits.

SONON 300L is operated using intuitive touchscreen controls, and can be used anywhere with an app from the Google Play or Apple App Store. It uses a paired tablet or smartphone as a display, where images are analyzed and shared from. The device weighs only 13 ounces (370 grams) and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with industry-leading 3-hour continuous run-time, Wi-Fi connectivity and 3G/LTE cellular capability.

It provides a new diagnostic ultrasound option for family physicians, retail clinics, urgent care centers, mini-hospitals, home health care providers, and remote points-of-care.

About Healcerion

Founded in 2012 in South Korea with its US headquarters in Roseville, California, Healcerion provides healthcare professionals with mobile technology to enhance the quality of medical care available around the world. The company delivers affordable, high-quality, wireless, handheld ultrasound devices to clinical and remote locations worldwide. Through medical and technology innovation, Healcerion is committed to giving back to the global community through removing barriers to the life-saving visibility diagnostic ultrasound can provide to those most urgently in-need.

