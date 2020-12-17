Newly Launched Dialight Foundation Raises Over $61K in First-Ever Holiday Fund Drive

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when so many can use a helping hand, the newly formed Dialight Foundation is providing a powerful beacon of hope, raising over $61,000 in its first-ever Holiday Fund Drive, more than tripling its $20,000 goal. The proceeds from the drive will provide much-needed hot water heaters, blankets, essential items, and holiday gifts and meals for the 37 current children at the Casa Hogar El Reino de los Niños orphanage in Mexico, as well as ongoing support for the foundation's other initiatives in the coming year.

The Dialight Foundation, formed in June 2020, is a nonprofit arm of Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation. Its mission: to transform the lives of people in need in local communities where the company does business, with a focus on supporting children and youth causes.

Over 100 Dialight employees in 10 countries contributed to the Holiday Fund, including staff in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Germany, France, Belgium, Scotland and England. In addition to several individual contributions, an anonymous benefactor donated $25,000 and the company provided a $10,000 match.

The holiday effort is a continuation of work the Dialight Foundation began at Casa Hogar El Reino de los Niños in October, when the foundation donated new beds and sofas to the orphanage, located 10 miles south of Dialight's manufacturing facilities in Ensenada, Mexico. The foundation also provided an ice cream party for the children when the new furniture was delivered.

"Because of COVID-19, the needs are much greater this year in many of the communities where we do business, and we could not stand by without lending a hand to the vulnerable and those most in need of our support," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive and Chairman of the Dialight Foundation. "We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of our team in helping us to make this Christmas warm and memorable for these children and bring joy and smiles to their faces."

In January, the foundation board will meet to continue its work in the new year, reviewing other global opportunities to make a direct impact in communities near Dialight facilities around the world.

To learn more about Dialight, visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

