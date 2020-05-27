Newly Minted Clean CBD Company, Wild By Nature, Announces Retail Partnership With Avail Vapor

On the decision to work with WILD By Nature, AVAIL Vapor's Vice President of Retail Operations and Marketing Justin Murphy shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate with WILD By Nature as their exclusive launch partner. We share similar passions about CBD wellness products, and we are excited to offer our customers this new, high quality product assortment. WILD By Nature brings a unique west coast inspired product offering that we believe provides a great option for individuals looking for a great CBD experience."

With headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, AVAIL Vapor was established in 2013 and has since cultivated an extensive US retail footprint with 98 retail locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Michigan, and Ohio.

"As WILD By Nature makes its official debut this month, we cannot wait to work with AVAIL Vapor to introduce consumers to our brand," said Todd Corrigan, WILD By Nature Vice President of US Sales. "AVAIL Vapor has a proven track record within the CBD market that consumers know and trust, and we are excited to work with a retailer like this at launch."

In addition to growing its business via AVAIL Vapor retail locations and through direct-to-consumer sales, WILD By Nature is primed to continue to expand nationally by working with other like-minded vendors and brands across hemp, health and wellness, beauty, and lifestyle verticals. At launch, the brand offers a botanical approach to CBD and offers full-sized tinctures, on-the-go CBD tincture shots, and clean CBD vaporizers in carefully blended flavors inspired by the idyllic California backdrop like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint.

ABOUT WILD BY NATURE: Wild by Nature ("Wild") is a premium-grade CBD product range, exclusively derived from American-grown hemp and manufactured to the highest standards. Our products are rigorously tested in independent labs right through the manufacturing stages and each finished product comes with its own, fully independent lab test results, which are available on our website. Wild by nature brand is founded in California, inspired by Californian lifestyle and its innovative natural and diverse landscape, with a focus on creating a product offering that meets the highest possible quality and efficacy standards. Made from natural ingredients and offering a unique sensory experience, Wild takes a botanical approach to creating a range of carefully blended flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint. Wild views CBD not as just an ingredient, but as a holistic lifestyle shift; one that strengthens mental and physical wellbeing. Wild's ambition is to provide CBD globally; wherever regulation permits and whenever that may be, and to become a leader in the CBD space and to help the category grow as a whole. Visit WILD at wildbynaturecbd.com and on Instagram @ wildbynature_cbd .

ABOUT AVAIL VAPOR: Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its 98 stores across 12 states. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com.

