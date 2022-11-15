Newly Released Data Ranks States with the Most Bloated, Gassy, and Constipated People - and More!

From a sample of 35,0000 people nationwide, Vermont comes in as the #1 most bloated state, with Nevada and Arizona close behind. Mississippi has the highest reports of the gut fungus Candida.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOHM, the company co-founded by the renowned scientist who named the mycobiome, Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, is releasing data related to the voluntary "Gut Quiz," hosted on their site to help guide individuals on lifestyle, diet, and supplement decisions. From a sample of 35,000 individuals across the U.S., trends are appearing by regions and states based on constipation, gas, bloating, Candida diagnoses, and antibiotic use. A full list rankings can be found HERE.

"Beyond the pure curiosity aspect of this data share, it is important to highlight the many layers and nuance that can go into a balanced microbiome - even geography," noted BIOHM president Sam Schatz. "The propensity of these symptoms is also worthy of awareness to normalize the conversation around gut health and gain more national attention on how our environments – social, physical, and cultural – could play a role."

States with the highest bloating statistics include Vermont with 74% of participating residents reporting bloat symptoms, followed Nevada by Arizona with 71% reporting bloat. Though stress is a contributing factor to gut health challenges, it's too early to say if tense senate race tallies have any impact in Nevada and Arizona.

Vermont was also at the top of the list for gassiness, with 73% reporting gas symptoms, followed by Kentucky and Kansas both at 62%. Maple syrup is not known to cause gas, but dairy can sometimes wreak havoc - and Vermont has big dairy notoriety with Vermont Cheddar and Ben & Jerry's). Alaska came in as the least bloated and gassy state.

While not often connected, "constipation" is actually a friend to gas and bloating, as verified by the top three states in this category, with Maine at the lead with 58% reporting gas, followed by Vermont and Nevada once again in the top three at 52% and 51% respectively.

Less subjective reporting came in on diagnoses of Candida, which is a fungal yeast that presents gut health challenges. Mississippi ranks number one in Candida diagnoses, with 12% reporting Candida, followed by Kansas and New Mexico both at 11%.

Some new states appear on the top list related to use of antibiotics. Louisiana came in the number one as the state with the most people reporting use of antibiotics at 37%, followed by Delaware at 32% and Mississippi at 29%. Maine and Alaska were the lowest in antibiotic use. Antibiotics are known to destabilize the gut by clearing out good bacteria and fungi – and are often prescribed with high quality probiotics.

"This is a phase one metric, that should warrant a deeper dive into gut health based on region," added Schatz. "However, it should be noted, gut challenges are non-partisan. We have some common ground on the need to balance our microbiome."

Unique from other online health quizzes that simply apply widely available research, BIOHM Gut Quiz assessment gives consumers insights based on analysis of millions of proprietary data points that incorporate microbiome data with clinical data including diet, exercise, stress and lifestyle information. The algorithms were created by incorporating the data from BIOHM's at-home microbiome test, the BIOHM Gut Test, that assesses both the bacteria and fungi of an individual's microbiome with additional clinical and lifestyle data.

As a result of their Gut Test, BIOHM sits on one of the largest microbiome datasets in the world that sequences both bacteria and fungi in submitted stool samples. This data can help identify more accurate microbiome solutions more quickly.

With their large data set, ongoing research, and state-of-the-art laboratories, BIOHM has been spearheading next generation ingredient formulations, bioinformatics, testing, and clinical trial support for both their own products as well as microbiome innovators and partners.

Anyone can take the microbiome assessment quiz at GutTest.com.

