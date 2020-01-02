Newly Renovated Hotel Opens as Quality Inn & Suburban Extended Stay in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KVS Hotels, LLC is pleased to announce a formal introduction of the Quality Inn and Suburban Extended Stay Phoenix Scottsdale West. The 160-room Quality Inn and Suburban Extended Stay dual-branded hotel is located at 4727 East Thomas Road in Phoenix, Arizona. Following comprehensive renovations and hotel upgrades throughout 2019, including guest rooms, lobby, breakfast facilities, and common areas, among others, the Quality Inn and Suburban Extended Stay is excited to welcome guests to its facilities.

The hotel is conveniently located near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Old Town Scottsdale, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Phoenix, Arizona State University, Papago Park, and Phoenix Zoo, among many other local attractions and businesses, making it an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike visiting the area. The Quality Inn and Suburban hotel also features multiple guest-focused amenities, including fast & free wireless and wired internet, complimentary breakfast, fitness & business center, and outdoor heated pool & spa.

"We are very excited about the new accommodations and services offered at the Quality Inn & Suburban Extended Stay Phoenix Scottsdale West. The renovations and improvements to the hotel have been very well received by guests and together with our convenient location, we'll be sure to deliver a great value to all guests travelling in the area," said Denis Artiles, Director of Operations.

Choice Hotels International was originally founded on the Quality brand. As the company's legacy brand, Quality Inn continues to deliver on its original commitment of providing guests with an affordable and enjoyable stay. The brand's signature "Value Qs", which include premium bedding, hot and healthy breakfast, friendly service, and free Wi-Fi, help guests focus on the people and travel memories that matter most. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/quality-inn.

The Suburban Extended Stay Hotel brand from Choice Hotels is designed to offer guests a simple and enjoyable stay at a reasonable price. Suburban Extended Stay hotels provide guests with the right amenities at the right price for longer-term stays, including: clean studio-style rooms; well-equipped kitchens; on-site guest laundry; weekly housekeeping; free Wi-Fi; and free Cable TV. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/suburban.

