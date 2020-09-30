Newly Revised Registered Communications Distribution Design Program Now Available

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, is pleased to announce the release of its updated Registered Communications Distribution Design® (RCDD®) Program, including an updated publication, course and exam:

Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual ( TDMM ), 14 th Edition – Released February 2020

( ), 14 Edition – Released DD102: Applied Best Practices for Telecommunications Distribution Design Training Course – NEW!

Training Course – NEW! Registered Communications Distribution Design (RCDD) Credential Exam – NEW!

The BICSI RCDD professional has the tools and knowledge to work with architects and engineers in designing the latest technologies for intelligent buildings and smart cities, encompassing state-of-the-art solutions in ICT. RCDD professionals design communications distribution systems; supervise the execution of the design; coordinate activities with the design team; and assess the overall quality of the completed communications distribution system.

"The BICSI RCDD credential is globally recognized as a designation of the exceptional expertise and qualifications of the individual in the design, integration and implementation of cutting-edge ICT solutions," said John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, BICSI Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. "With the rapid evolution of intelligent and smart technology design, the RCDD continues to elevate the standards for the entire industry and is recognized and required by many organizations."

Award-Winning Publication

The Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual (TDMM), 14th edition, is BICSI's flagship manual, the basis for the RCDD exam, and the foundation of ICT cabling design. From a new chapter detailing special design considerations, new sections such as disaster recovery and risk management, and updates to intelligent building design, 5G, DAS, WiFi-6, healthcare, PoE, OM5, data centers, wireless networks and addressing the latest versions of electrical codes and standards, the TDMM 14th edition is the indispensable resource for modern cabling design.

Earlier this year, the TDMM 14th edition won both the "Best in Show" and "Distinguished Technical Communication Awards" by the Society for Technical Communication.

New RCDD Course

Revised to reflect recent telecommunications distribution design trends, BICSI's DD102: Applied Best Practices for Telecommunications Distribution Design course features brand new design activities and a greatly expanded student guide. In addition, DD102 includes hands-on and virtual collaboration tools to enhance the student learning experience and maximize material retention.

Two additional courses in the RCDD program will be released soon: the official BICSI RCDD Online Test Preparation course and DD101: Foundations of Telecommunications Distribution Design.

New RCDD Credential Exam

The RCDD Program was updated and aligned with the most recent Job Task Analysis (JTA), a critical process performed every 3-5 years to reflect the changes and evolution within the ICT industry. In addition to the expansion of topical areas, this version includes JTA-aligned modifications to both the eligibility and recertification requirements of the RCDD credential.

About the BICSI RCDD Certification

Critical to building infrastructure development, the BICSI RCDD program involves the design and implementation of telecommunications distribution systems.

Being recognized as a BICSI RCDD expert has many advantages, including:

New job and promotion opportunities

Higher salary possibilities

Recognition by fellow ICT professionals as a subject matter expert

A positive impact on your professional image

An expanded ICT career field

Those who achieve the RCDD designation have demonstrated their knowledge in the creation, planning, integration, execution and/or detailed-oriented project management of telecommunications and data communications technology.

More information about the BICSI RCDD program can be found at bicsi.org/rcdd.

