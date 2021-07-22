Newman Architects Promotes Melinda Marlén Agron, AIA, NOMA, To Principal

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman is pleased to announce the promotion of Melinda Marlén Agron, AIA, NOMA, to principal. In recognition of Melinda's contributions, capabilities, and potential to advance the growth and evolution of the firm, she joins the principal group of A. Brooks Fischer, AIA; José Hernández, AIA, NOMA, LEED GA; Richard Munday, AIA; Peter Newman, Associate AIA; and Steven Orlansky, AIA, LEED AP.

Newman's principal group: Steven Orlansky, Jose Hernandez, Peter Newman, Melinda Agron, Richard Munday, and Brooks Fischer [photo credit: Graham Hebel]

Melinda, who joined Newman in 2018, brings a strategic perspective on the integration of design and business processes in successful architectural practice. In her time at the firm, she has introduced numerous concepts that have expanded Newman's services, supported the evolution of business operations, and built new client relationships.

"Melinda's promotion is integral to Newman's plans for the future," said Richard Munday. "She represents a fresh viewpoint and commitment to design and practice innovation that will shape the firm now and into the future."

As principal, Melinda will take on a greater role in the operational and financial management of the firm. Bringing a background in both architecture and business, Melinda will also join the rest of the principal group in charting a strategic path into the future while continuing to support the project needs of her clients across market sectors.

"In working alongside Melinda in her time at Newman, I've experienced firsthand her ability to steer strategic decision-making and think beyond the bounds of traditional practice," said A. Brooks Fischer. "I'm honored to have her as part of our principal group."

Newman's commercial development clients have benefited from Melinda's involvement and leadership. She also plays a key role in recruitment and business development efforts.

Melinda is an engaged alumna of Dartmouth College, the Yale School of Architecture, and the Yale School of Management. She has served as an instructor at the Yale School of Architecture and is co-editor of Perspecta 54: The Yale Architectural Journal (2021).

Phillip Bernstein, Assistant Dean and Professor Adjunct at the Yale School of Architecture, said, "Melinda's new position at Newman demonstrates the opportunity of combining architecture and business strategy. Her talents, skills, and insight will serve the firm well as it plots its future."

About Newman Architects

Newman Architects is a nationally recognized architecture and planning firm with offices in New Haven, Connecticut, and Washington, DC. Founded in 1964 by Herbert S. Newman, FAIA, the firm has received more than 150 awards for design excellence for projects that range from housing and residence halls to academic buildings, libraries, and schools. https://www.newmanarchitects.com/

