Newman's Own® Announces Lineup of New Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Based Salad Dressings

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, the company that makes delicious, high-quality products and gives 100 percent of profits to charity, is elevating its lineup of quality food products by introducing a new line of dairy-free salad dressings. Meeting increased consumer demand for clean, wholesome ingredients, the new Newman's Own salad dressings contain an Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil base and are available in Ranch, Caesar and Greek Dressing varieties. The dressings are Keto and Paleo Certified and suitable for anyone following some 30-day whole foods diets. The Greek dressing is also suitable for a vegan diet. This new dressing collection proves that sacrificing great taste isn't necessary when producing a quality dairy-free dressing.

Newman's Own Avocado Oil Salad Dressing

While the addition of avocado oil and extra virgin olive oil make the new dressings unique, what they don't contain makes them even more noteworthy. The three new varieties are dairy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, as well as soy-free and canola-free while boasting an authentic, creamy texture with a satisfying taste and flavor.

"From the beginning, Paul Newman wanted Newman's Own to stand for two principles: creating great-tasting food and donating 100 percent of profits to charity," said Bruce Bruemmer, Vice President of Marketing for Newman's Own, Inc. "The new line of Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressings continues Paul's founding tradition by providing families with a great-tasting, dairy-free dressing that also gives back to those in need."

Introduced in an 8oz glass bottle, the new line of salad dressings speaks to an unparalleled commitment to quality that is a cornerstone of the Newman's Own brand. The new dairy-free dressings are available at select retailers in the New England region including Hannaford Supermarket, Stop & Shop, Big Y World Class Market, Shaws and more (MSRP: $5.49).

For additional information and where to find Newman's Own salad dressings near you, visit www.NewmansOwn.com.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise and snacks as well as dog food, cat food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $550 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.newmansown.com

