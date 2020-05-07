Newmark Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible using either the "Investors" or "Media Center" tabs at http://www.ngkf.com. It is also available directly at any of the following web pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com/ (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of an investor presentation related to Newmark's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its actual and potential impact on the Company's results, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (Links to the PDF version of the full release and to Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF version of the full release only)

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

Today's conference call is expected to contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial outlook.

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that operates a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx. In addition, the Company's clients can find more detailed and useful information on the impact of COVID-19 and insights into how to best operate in the current environment at the following website: "COVID-19 Perspectives" - http://www.ngkf.com/covid-19/.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Harbes, CFA or Jason McGruder

+1 212-829-7124

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ngkf.com

