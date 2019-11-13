Newmark Group To Participate In Southwest Ideas Investor Conference On November 20, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark", or the "Company"), which operates a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced that its Head of Investor Relations, Jason McGruder, and its Vice President of Investor Relations, Jason Harbes, are scheduled to participate in Three Part Advisors' Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 20, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at 10:45 a.m. EST (9:45 a.m. CST) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the following site:

http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa30/register.aspx?conf=threepa30&page=nmrk&url=http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa30/nmrk/index.aspx

The audio webcast and accompanying presentation will also be available at Newmark's Investor website:

http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx

An archive of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days, beginning on November 20, 2019.

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that operates a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Harbes, CFA or Jason McGruder

+1 212-610-2426

