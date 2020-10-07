Newmark Group's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, November 5, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), which operates a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) WHAT: Third Quarter 2020 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.ngkf.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the Pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.ngkf.com, or by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148672/da84137e40.

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date – Start Time: 11/05/2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-866-270-1533 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0797 Passcode 1014-8672

Replay

Available From – To: 11/05/2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 11/12/2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-877-344-7529 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 1014-8672

Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that operates a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Harbes, CFA

+1 212-610-2426

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

