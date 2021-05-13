Newmark Introduces Technology & Innovation Practice Group, Focused on TAMI/TMT

The Tech and Innovation Practice Group allows Newmark to apply its expertise to complement the next-generation workplace Tweet this

Through a creative, hands-on approach, the Technology & Innovation Practice Group's professionals have served clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in burgeoning and major markets. The group optimizes a full suite of real estate solutions for its clients, from strategic planning and advisory in site selection, distributed office mapping, growth planning and workplace strategy, to execution–acquisition, disposition, leasing, subleasing, financial analysis, project management and portfolio management.

"The formal recognition of Newmark's Technology & Innovation Practice Group is a testament to the tireless dedication and vast expertise of all our tech professionals," stated Kuhn. "This group combines each member's well-established market intelligence and strong relationships across the industry to streamline and strengthen a wide range of real estate solutions for our clients."

The Technology & Innovation Practice Group publishes leading industry news, interviews, trends and research through its Tech Connect newsletter, providing insights into North America's top tech cities.

"The TAMI and TMT sectors require an innovative and collaborative approach focused on technology," said Hart. "The formation of the Technology & Innovation Practice Group allows Newmark to apply its expertise to complement the next-generation workplace, cultivating a variety of best practices to advance the tech industry's ethos across the globe."

According to Newmark Research, tech employment reached an estimated 12.2 million workers in 2020. This number was flat year over year, up by just 0.1% (approximately 11,900 jobs) from 2019 and accounts for 7.9% of the overall U.S. workforce. From 2015 to 2020, 1.1 million tech jobs were added nationally, more than 224,000 per year. Looking ahead, the technical workforce is projected to add 245,514 new jobs by the end of the year or grow by 2.0%, based on a strong start to 2021 so far and momentum from an expected return to normalcy in the broader economy.

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products.

