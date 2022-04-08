NewNet Secure Transactions Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Providing Customers with Secure and Scalable Cloud Payments

NewNet's STC utilizes OCI's globally available platform to offer enhanced scalability, significant processing power, incredible redundancy, and smart management options. With OCI Vault's advanced encryption and security capabilities, NewNet's STC gives customers a unique cloud payment application with one of the highest levels of security standards, compliance and high-speed cryptographic operations.

Offered as a subscription model, NewNet's STC supports a variety of payment methods. This includes internet and web payments, mobile payments, wallet payments, A2A/P2P/M2M payments, POS/POI based transactions, ATM transactions and all forms of ecommerce with full compliance to PCI standards. STC offers a payment routing application with integrated payments, security, networking, and analytics features targeting PSPs, PayFacs, Acquirers, Processors, Mobile/POS Vendors, Banks, FinTechs, NSPs, MNOs, BNPL providers.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"Leveraging the tremendous capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vault, NewNet's Secure Transaction Cloud solution enables the payment transaction acquiring and processing industry with one of the most innovative and advanced payment applications for nearly seamless migration and significant volume growth," said Krishna Viswanadham, President of NewNet Secure Transactions. "The virtualized payment and security functions of Secure Transaction Cloud operating on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ensures enhanced security for current and emerging payment transactions for both fiat and crypto/CBDC payments, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vault's strongest encryptions using long length keys, and cryptographic operations handled completely within hardware security boundaries. We have a patent-pending crypto and fiat payment solution which will enable secure payments in Web 3.0 and the metaverse."

Matt Thompson, SVP of Skyview Capital said, "We are very excited for this new cloud offering by our portfolio company NewNet Secure Transactions. This innovative new service, collaborating with Oracle, will provide our new and existing clients with a scalable cloud payment solution."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "NewNet Secure Transactions commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vault and quality execution to help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled and secure payment solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About NewNet Secure Transactions

NewNet Secure Transactions is a premier global provider of next generation payment technology solutions offering significant years of expertise in Secure Payment solutions. NewNet Secure Transactions offers digital payment infrastructure solutions with intelligent routing & switching functions and cloud transformation for Acquirers, Processors, Banks, PSPs, Payment Gateways, PayFacs, MNOs, NSPs, FinTechs, CSPs etc. NST systems handle integrated payment transaction routing, secure network access, and payment data security utilizing flexible APIs, accepting omnichannel payments from Mobile, Web, In-Store POS, SmartPOS, mPOS, Ecommerce, Mcommerce, BNPL & ATM transactions, fully compliant to security standards, and expanding to concurrent handling of crypto/CBDC payments. NewNet solutions are deployed with customers in over 60 countries, handles one-fourth of the annual global transaction volume, and is available both in private and public clouds and also as Server based solutions for Datacenters.

NewNet's Secure Transaction Cloud (STC) solution leverages NewNet Payment Secure Transport Aggregate Route[STAR] OS (NPaySTAR OS/NPay* OS) and comprehensive NPay* Payment Stack of the NPay* Payment platform offering extensive capabilities for the broad spectrum of payment ecosystem entities. STC application offers NFV based virtualized secure payment applications with a broad range of Virtual Networks Functions (VNF) for payment transaction routing and added security including:

ISO 20022, ISO8583, APACS, TPDU, VISA, XML/REST based Protocols

TLS, IPsec, SSH, HTTPS

Cloud Payment NAC (Network Access Concentrator / Network Access Controller)

Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), Tokenization

Load Balancing, Multiple Host Interfaces

Advanced Management & Reporting

For more information about NewNet, visit www.newnet.com. NewNet is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital LLC.

