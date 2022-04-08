Newor Media is the 10th-fastest growing technology company in 2022

Newor Media, a leader in the programmatic ad management space, has been named as the 10th fastest growing technology company on The Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are incredibly proud to have been selected to be in the Financial Times' Top 500 fastest-growing companies in America and humbled to come in number 54 overall. We are grateful for our amazing and growing list of publisher clients, our demand partners and especially our team members who collectively made this tremendous success possible," said CEO of Newor Media Matthew Anderson.

The companies on the 2022 Financial Times' list are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. The Financial Times says this year's ranking "captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic in 2020."

Anderson continued, "To rank in the top 10 fastest growing technology companies in this list is an outstanding accomplishment and one that illustrates how a dedication to excellence and a commitment to creating value for our clients fuels mutual success."

About Newor Media

Launched in 2018, Newor Media provides a programmatic header bidding platform for high-performing blogs and content websites, helping publishers maximize their revenue. By combining cutting-edge header bidding technology with the highest yielding networks globally, Newor Media's earnings and quality are at the top of the market. They provide publishers with optimized ad monetization technology, insightful reporting and analytics, and a team of Ad Ops experts ready to help.

