NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central. 

What:

Newpark Resources Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call


When:

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central


How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or



Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.


Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 3, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13735641#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.  Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

[email protected]

281-362-6800

