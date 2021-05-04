Newpark Resources Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Industrial Solutions segment generates $53 million of revenues and 25% operating margin
First quarter cash provided by operating activities is $28 million; Debt reduced by $15 million
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $141.2 million compared to $129.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $164.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter 2021 results include a $0.8 million pre-tax loss associated with the repurchase of $18.3 million of convertible notes in the open market ($0.8 million after-tax, $0.01 per share).
Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With the underlying fundamentals improving in both segments, I'm pleased with our overall performance in the first quarter, highlighted by the solid performance in the Industrial Solutions segment and the continued strength in cash generation.
"Our Industrial Solutions segment revenues improved 6% sequentially and 68% year-over-year to $53 million in the first quarter of 2021, benefitting from the ongoing recovery in customer activity, most notably from the electrical utilities sector. Site and Access Solutions product sales contributed $20 million of revenues in the first quarter, benefitting from pent-up demand from customers in the electrical utilities sector, following the deferral of capital investments in 2020. With the stronger revenue, our Industrial Solutions segment operating margin improved to 25% in the first quarter. Electrical utilities remains our largest Industrial Solutions customer end-market, contributing more than half of first quarter 2021 segment revenues. We are increasingly optimistic about the long-term growth opportunity that this market provides us, particularly as energy transition gains momentum."
Howes continued, "In the Fluids Systems segment, revenues improved 11% sequentially to $88 million in the first quarter of 2021, benefitting from the seasonal strength in Canada, the continued recovery of activity in U.S. land, and growth in stimulation chemicals, despite the impact of Winter Storm Uri, which negatively impacted first quarter revenues. In the Gulf of Mexico, revenues declined $3 million, largely reflecting unanticipated changes in customer drilling plans. Internationally, although we are beginning to see improvements in key markets, our Fluids Systems revenues were relatively flat sequentially, as activities in key markets within the EMEA region continue to be impacted by COVID-related travel and operational restrictions imposed by local governments. The Fluids Systems first quarter operating loss was reduced sequentially to $6.8 million, benefitting from the revenue improvements.
"The consistent generation of Free Cash Flow through all phases of industry cycles remains a high priority, and I'm extremely pleased with our performance on this front. During the first quarter, we generated $28 million of cash from operations, while leveraging our capital-light business model to deliver $27 million of Free Cash Flow, most of which was used to retire $18 million of outstanding convertible bonds," added Howes. "As of the end of the first quarter, our total debt balance was reduced to $72 million, while our cash balance increased to $34 million."
Segment Results
The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $87.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $79.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Segment operating loss was $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a $20.1 million loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $2.3 million loss for the first quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $11.2 million of net charges, primarily related to our exit from Brazil, including $11.7 million of charges for the non-cash recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation losses. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs.
The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $53.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $9.5 million of income for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million of income for the first quarter of 2020.
Repurchase of Convertible Notes due December 2021
During the first quarter of 2021, we repurchased $18.3 million of our Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $18.1 million. Despite purchasing the notes at a discount to par, we recognized a $0.8 million loss on the extinguishment of debt from the non-cash write-off of $1.0 million of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs associated with the purchased notes. As of March 31, 2021, we have $48.6 million of Convertible Notes outstanding and $11.0 million outstanding under our U.S. bank facility. We intend to repurchase or repay the remaining Convertible Notes using a combination of available cash on-hand and generated from operations, along with expected availability under our U.S. bank facility.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
|
Newpark Resources, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Revenues
|
$
|
141,172
|
$
|
129,705
|
$
|
164,550
|
Cost of revenues
|
119,991
|
115,583
|
146,084
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
20,911
|
20,374
|
24,696
|
Other operating income
|
(274)
|
(1,424)
|
(344)
|
Impairments
|
—
|
11,689
|
—
|
Operating income (loss)
|
544
|
(16,517)
|
(5,886)
|
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
(332)
|
35
|
1,982
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,408
|
2,462
|
3,201
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
790
|
—
|
915
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(2,322)
|
(19,014)
|
(11,984)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
3,040
|
(580)
|
164
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(5,362)
|
$
|
(18,434)
|
$
|
(12,148)
|
Calculation of EPS:
|
Net loss - basic and diluted
|
$
|
(5,362)
|
$
|
(18,434)
|
$
|
(12,148)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
90,701
|
90,624
|
89,645
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
90,701
|
90,624
|
89,645
|
Net loss per common share - basic:
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
Net loss per common share - diluted:
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
Newpark Resources, Inc.
|
Operating Segment Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Revenues
|
Fluids systems
|
$
|
87,849
|
$
|
79,430
|
$
|
132,805
|
Industrial solutions
|
53,323
|
50,275
|
31,745
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
141,172
|
$
|
129,705
|
$
|
164,550
|
Operating income (loss)
|
Fluids systems (1)
|
$
|
(6,767)
|
$
|
(20,119)
|
$
|
(2,268)
|
Industrial solutions
|
13,130
|
9,531
|
3,062
|
Corporate office (2)
|
(5,819)
|
(5,929)
|
(6,680)
|
Total operating income (loss)
|
$
|
544
|
$
|
(16,517)
|
$
|
(5,886)
|
Segment operating margin
|
Fluids systems
|
(7.7)
|
%
|
(25.3)
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Industrial solutions
|
24.6
|
%
|
19.0
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
(1)
|
Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $11.2 million of charges primarily related to our exit from Brazil, and Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $1.2 million of charges related to inventory write-downs and severance costs.
|
(2)
|
Corporate office expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $0.2 million of charges associated with severance costs.
|
Newpark Resources, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
34,156
|
$
|
24,197
|
Receivables, net
|
133,240
|
141,045
|
Inventories
|
139,913
|
147,857
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
13,307
|
15,081
|
Total current assets
|
320,616
|
328,180
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
274,972
|
277,696
|
Operating lease assets
|
30,332
|
30,969
|
Goodwill
|
42,477
|
42,444
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
24,527
|
25,428
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,074
|
1,706
|
Other assets
|
2,613
|
2,769
|
Total assets
|
$
|
697,611
|
$
|
709,192
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current debt
|
$
|
55,242
|
$
|
67,472
|
Accounts payable
|
60,637
|
49,252
|
Accrued liabilities
|
35,188
|
36,934
|
Total current liabilities
|
151,067
|
153,658
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
17,000
|
19,690
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
24,347
|
25,068
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
14,769
|
13,368
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
9,506
|
9,376
|
Total liabilities
|
216,689
|
221,160
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,735,307 and 107,587,786 shares issued, respectively)
|
1,077
|
1,076
|
Paid-in capital
|
628,552
|
627,031
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(57,456)
|
(54,172)
|
Retained earnings
|
45,554
|
50,937
|
Treasury stock, at cost (16,777,632 and 16,781,150 shares, respectively)
|
(136,805)
|
(136,840)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
480,922
|
488,032
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
697,611
|
$
|
709,192
|
Newpark Resources, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(5,362)
|
$
|
(12,148)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,830
|
11,453
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
1,279
|
1,592
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
1,569
|
(2,801)
|
Credit loss expense
|
50
|
20
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
(3,283)
|
(1,033)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
790
|
915
|
Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs
|
1,082
|
1,573
|
Change in assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease in receivables
|
2,414
|
10,652
|
Decrease in inventories
|
6,694
|
5,466
|
(Increase) decrease in other assets
|
1,275
|
(644)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
11,437
|
(9,842)
|
Decrease in accrued liabilities and other
|
(1,002)
|
(815)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
27,773
|
4,388
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(8,649)
|
(6,649)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
8,027
|
3,673
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(622)
|
(2,976)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Borrowings on lines of credit
|
51,922
|
74,909
|
Payments on lines of credit
|
(56,922)
|
(58,948)
|
Purchases of Convertible Notes
|
(18,107)
|
(13,775)
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
8,258
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(196)
|
—
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(6)
|
(32)
|
Other financing activities
|
(1,561)
|
(1,218)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(16,612)
|
936
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(882)
|
(2,576)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
9,657
|
(228)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
30,348
|
56,863
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
40,005
|
$
|
56,635
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net loss (GAAP) (1)
|
$
|
(5,362)
|
$
|
(18,434)
|
$
|
(12,148)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,408
|
2,462
|
3,201
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
3,040
|
(580)
|
164
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,830
|
11,128
|
11,453
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
|
$
|
10,916
|
$
|
(5,424)
|
$
|
2,670
|
(1)
|
Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes a $0.8 million loss associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $11.2 million of charges primarily related to our exit from Brazil. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $2.3 million of charges, consisting of a $0.9 million loss associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market and a total of $1.4 million of charges related to inventory write-downs and severance costs.
|
Newpark Resources, Inc.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Fluids Systems
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Operating loss (GAAP) (1)
|
$
|
(6,767)
|
$
|
(20,119)
|
$
|
(2,268)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,627
|
4,869
|
5,234
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
|
(2,140)
|
(15,250)
|
2,966
|
Revenues
|
87,849
|
79,430
|
132,805
|
Operating Margin (GAAP)
|
(7.7)
|
%
|
(25.3)
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
|
(2.4)
|
%
|
(19.2)
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $11.2 million of charges primarily related to our exit from Brazil. Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $1.2 million of charges related to inventory write-downs and severance costs.
|
Industrial Solutions
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$
|
13,130
|
$
|
9,531
|
$
|
3,062
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,136
|
5,186
|
5,168
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
18,266
|
14,717
|
8,230
|
Revenues
|
53,323
|
50,275
|
31,745
|
Operating Margin (GAAP)
|
24.6
|
%
|
19.0
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
|
34.3
|
%
|
29.3
|
%
|
25.9
|
%
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
27,773
|
$
|
15,498
|
$
|
4,388
|
Capital expenditures
|
(8,649)
|
(1,185)
|
(6,649)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
8,027
|
1,902
|
3,673
|
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
27,151
|
$
|
16,215
|
$
|
1,412
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Current debt
|
$
|
55,242
|
$
|
67,472
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
17,000
|
19,690
|
Total Debt
|
72,242
|
87,162
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
480,922
|
488,032
|
Total Capital
|
$
|
553,164
|
$
|
575,194
|
Ratio of Total Debt to Capital
|
13.1
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
Total Debt
|
$
|
72,242
|
$
|
87,162
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
(34,156)
|
(24,197)
|
Net Debt
|
38,086
|
62,965
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
480,922
|
488,032
|
Total Capital, Net of Cash
|
$
|
519,008
|
$
|
550,997
|
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
|
7.3
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
