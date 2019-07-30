Newpark Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $216.4 million compared to $211.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $236.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $10.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite continued softness in the U.S. oil and gas market and the impact of Spring break-up in Canada, we are pleased to report that our global Fluids Systems revenues increased by 7% sequentially, to $173 million. U.S. Fluids revenues improved 14% sequentially, to $117 million, primarily driven by a $9 million revenue increase from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as our offshore market penetration efforts gain traction. Outside of North America, international Fluids revenues also rebounded nicely, increasing 14% sequentially to $50 million, driven by improvements across several key markets," added Howes. "Benefiting from the stronger revenues, operating cost efficiencies following our recent international contract transitions, as well as our continuing margin improvement initiatives in our U.S. business, Fluids Systems segment operating income improved sequentially to a 7% segment operating margin in the second quarter.

"In our Mats and Integrated Services segment, the continued slowdown in the U.S. E&P market is serving to further validate our strategic focus on penetrating key non-E&P markets. We are encouraged by the progress we are making in diversifying our business, as we re-allocate assets to support our energy infrastructure market penetration efforts, including the electrical transmission and distribution, and pipeline construction and maintenance sectors. Second quarter segment revenues declined 14% sequentially to $44 million, primarily reflecting the impact of weakness in E&P customer activity. Meanwhile, heavy rainfalls and flooding in certain areas resulted in delays of scheduled energy infrastructure projects. Segment revenues were further impacted by delays in anticipated international direct mat sales, as deliveries shifted into the third quarter," added Howes. "In the face of the current market challenges, our mats business continues to exhibit operating discipline, delivering a 21% operating margin in the second quarter. Further, our expanding schedule of rental projects in the electrical transmission and distribution market is expected to provide a benefit to the mats business as we progress through the second half of the year and into 2020.

"Meanwhile, our consistent cash flow generation and strong balance sheet continues to differentiate Newpark from many oilfield service companies," added Howes. "During the second quarter, we continued to return excess capital through our share repurchase program, using $10 million to purchase outstanding shares and increasing our total first half 2019 purchases to two million shares."

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $172.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $160.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $179.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Segment operating income was $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $50.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Segment operating income was $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Revenues $ 216,412



$ 211,473



$ 236,262



$ 427,885



$ 463,555

Cost of revenues 177,933



174,976



188,480



352,909



374,935

Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,037



30,742



28,708



58,779



55,662

Other operating (income) loss, net (472)



76



(69)



(396)



(23)

Operating income 10,914



5,679



19,143



16,593



32,981





















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 990



(1,062)



458



(72)



683

Interest expense, net 3,523



3,656



3,691



7,179



6,991

Income before income taxes 6,401



3,085



14,994



9,486



25,307





















Provision for income taxes 2,095



1,803



4,148



3,898



7,239

Net income $ 4,306



$ 1,282



$ 10,846



$ 5,588



$ 18,068





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income - basic and diluted $ 4,306



$ 1,282



$ 10,846



$ 5,588



$ 18,068





















Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 89,806



90,111



89,703



89,958



89,400

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,900



2,267



2,823



2,082



2,730

Dilutive effect of 2021 Convertible Notes —



—



1,265



—



636

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 91,706



92,378



93,791



92,040



92,766





















Net income per common share - basic: $ 0.05



$ 0.01



$ 0.12



$ 0.06



$ 0.20

Net income per common share - diluted: $ 0.05



$ 0.01



$ 0.12



$ 0.06



$ 0.19



Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Revenues

















Fluids systems $ 172,544



$ 160,653



$ 179,738



$ 333,197



$ 357,117

Mats and integrated services 43,868



50,820



56,524



94,688



106,438

Total revenues $ 216,412



$ 211,473



$ 236,262



$ 427,885



$ 463,555





















Operating income (loss) (1)

















Fluids systems $ 12,184



$ 3,874



$ 13,327



$ 16,058



$ 23,804

Mats and integrated services 9,276



13,538



14,853



22,814



26,939

Corporate office (10,546)



(11,733)



(9,037)



(22,279)



(17,762)

Total operating income $ 10,914



$ 5,679



$ 19,143



$ 16,593



$ 32,981





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids systems 7.1 %

2.4 %

7.4 %

4.8 %

6.7 % Mats and integrated services 21.1 %

26.6 %

26.3 %

24.1 %

25.3 %





(1) Corporate office and Fluids Systems operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes charges of $3.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, related to the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,035



$ 56,118

Receivables, net 249,197



254,394

Inventories 193,464



196,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,671



15,904

Total current assets 515,367



523,312









Property, plant and equipment, net 316,597



316,293

Operating lease assets 27,365



—

Goodwill 43,889



43,832

Other intangible assets, net 23,285



25,160

Deferred tax assets 4,632



4,516

Other assets 3,363



2,741

Total assets $ 934,498



$ 915,854









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 5,657



$ 2,522

Accounts payable 96,359



90,607

Accrued liabilities 42,205



48,797

Total current liabilities 144,221



141,926









Long-term debt, less current portion 156,655



159,225

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 21,850



—

Deferred tax liabilities 36,936



37,486

Other noncurrent liabilities 8,707



7,536

Total liabilities 368,369



346,173









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 106,696,719 and 106,362,991 shares issued, respectively) 1,067



1,064

Paid-in capital 618,626



617,276

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,873)



(67,673)

Retained earnings 153,395



148,802

Treasury stock, at cost (16,858,005 and 15,530,952 shares, respectively) (139,086)



(129,788)

Total stockholders' equity 566,129



569,681

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 934,498



$ 915,854



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 5,588



$ 18,068

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization 23,070



22,755

Stock-based compensation expense 6,874



4,848

Provision for deferred income taxes (1,514)



243

Net provision for doubtful accounts 789



1,229

Gain on sale of assets (5,128)



(371)

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 2,973



2,643

Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables 6,583



(1,185)

(Increase) decrease in inventories 3,868



(21,459)

Increase in other assets (5,058)



(3,417)

Increase in accounts payable 6,207



6,659

Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (10,012)



(9,326)

Net cash provided by operating activities 34,240



20,687









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (23,866)



(24,458)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,708



920

Refund of proceeds from sale of a business —



(13,974)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(249)

Net cash used in investing activities (18,158)



(37,761)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 135,952



203,716

Payments on lines of credit (141,317)



(171,796)

Debt issuance costs (917)



(11)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 1,090



3,700

Purchases of treasury stock (17,365)



(3,074)

Other financing activities 2,758



2,515

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,799)



35,050









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (125)



(2,926)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,842)



15,050

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,266



65,460

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 60,424



$ 80,510



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's EBITDA:





Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Net income (GAAP) (1) $ 4,306



$ 1,282



$ 10,846



$ 5,588



$ 18,068

Interest expense, net 3,523



3,656



3,691



7,179



6,991

Provision for income taxes 2,095



1,803



4,148



3,898



7,239

Depreciation and amortization 11,632



11,438



11,484



23,070



22,755

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 21,556



$ 18,179



$ 30,169



$ 39,735



$ 55,053





(1) Net income and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 include $4.0 million of pre-tax charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy and $0.5 million related to severance costs.



Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 12,184



$ 3,874



$ 13,327



$ 16,058



$ 23,804

Depreciation and amortization 5,201



5,076



5,317



10,277



10,607

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 17,385



8,950



18,644



26,335



34,411

Revenues 172,544



160,653



179,738



333,197



357,117

Operating Margin (GAAP) 7.1 %

2.4 %

7.4 %

4.8 %

6.7 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 10.1 %

5.6 %

10.4 %

7.9 %

9.6 %





(1) Operating income and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 include $1.1 million of pre-tax charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Mats and Integrated Services Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Operating income (GAAP) $ 9,276



$ 13,538



$ 14,853



$ 22,814



$ 26,939

Depreciation and amortization 5,409



5,365



5,248



10,774



10,361

EBITDA (non-GAAP) 14,685



18,903



20,101



33,588



37,300

Revenues 43,868



50,820



56,524



94,688



106,438

Operating Margin (GAAP) 21.1 %

26.6 %

26.3 %

24.1 %

25.3 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 33.5 %

37.2 %

35.6 %

35.5 %

35.0 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 31,971



$ 2,269



$ 20,554



$ 34,240



$ 20,687

Capital expenditures (6,399)



(17,467)



(13,762)



(23,866)



(24,458)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,937



1,771



345



5,708



920

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 29,509



$ (13,427)



$ 7,137



$ 16,082



$ (2,851)



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:



(In thousands) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Current debt $ 5,657



$ 2,522

Long-term debt, less current portion 156,655



159,225

Total Debt 162,312



161,747

Total stockholders' equity 566,129



569,681

Total Capital $ 728,441



$ 731,428









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 22.3 %

22.1 %







Total Debt $ 162,312



$ 161,747

Less: cash and cash equivalents (49,035)



(56,118)

Net Debt 113,277



105,629

Total stockholders' equity 566,129



569,681

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 679,406



$ 675,310









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 16.7 %

15.6 %

