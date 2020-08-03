Newpark Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $101.9 million compared to $164.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $216.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, compared to net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 results include the impact of the following:

$8.3 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ( $6.5 million after-tax);

Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in a $11.9 million increase in operating loss and an $8.2 million increase in net loss ($0.09 per share) for the second quarter of 2020.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The COVID-related shutdowns combined with the unprecedented market collapse over the past four months is unlike anything we've experienced before. In light of these market challenges and difficult working conditions, our highest priority has remained the health and safety of our global workforce. I am extremely proud of the performance of our entire organization in recent months, as we've swiftly executed actions from our strategic playbook aimed at rightsizing our organization in markets where longer-term softness is expected, aggressively managing our working capital to drive positive free cash flow generation, while continuing to safely support our customers. The impact of COVID is proving to be longer in duration and deeper than we originally anticipated, most notably within the EMEA region of Fluids Systems, where government-imposed restrictions on movements of personnel and products, along with ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of COVID recovery are causing activity disruptions and project delays. Mats & Integrated Services has also experienced an elevated impact from COVID in the second quarter, with our Energy Infrastructure customers seeing delays in the issuance of governmental permits as well as supply chain and logistical restrictions, resulting in delays to planned projects.

"We moved quickly to adjust our cost structure beginning in the first quarter, reducing our global workforce by 25% in the first half of the year, including a 50% reduction in the US land Fluids business. We've also continued our aggressive management of liquidity, eliminating all non-critical capital investments and driving reductions in working capital balances. Benefitting from these actions, we generated $21 million of free cash flow and reduced our total debt balance by $27 million in the second quarter," added Howes.

"The Fluids Systems segment posted second quarter 2020 revenues of $75 million, reflecting a 44% sequential decline. With the combined impact of the oil and gas market collapse as well as COVID-related restrictions, revenues declined sharply in most major regions, with the exception of the Middle East, where revenues improved 9% sequentially. North America Fluids Systems revenues declined by $41 million sequentially, which included a $30 million reduction in US land markets and a $10 million decline in Canada. Outside of North America, revenues pulled back by $17 million sequentially to $29 million in the second quarter, reflecting a larger-than-anticipated impact from COVID restrictions combined with lower commodity prices. The impacts were felt to some extent across most of our international units, with Italy and North Africa contributing the majority of the decline. For the second quarter of 2020, 62% of Fluids Systems revenues were derived from international and offshore Gulf of Mexico markets.

Howes continued, "In the Mats and Integrated Services business, the increasing COVID disruptions led to a $6 million sequential decline in rental and service revenues in the second quarter. Product sales increased modestly on a sequential basis to $5 million in the second quarter, although order activity continues to be negatively impacted by customer uncertainty. For the second quarter of 2020, approximately 70% of the Mats and Integrated Services revenue was derived from Energy Infrastructure and other non-E&P end-markets.

"Despite the extremely challenging market conditions, we remain committed to driving positive free cash flow generation and reducing our debt, while taking the actions necessary to position the company to emerge as a leaner organization, less dependent upon the volatile US land E&P market," concluded Howes.

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $172.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and operating income of $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a total of $11.7 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs.

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating income was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Repurchase of Convertible Notes due December 2021

During the second quarter of 2020, we repurchased $18.6 million of our Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $15.3 million and recognized a $1.3 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. For the first half of 2020, we repurchased a total of $33.1 million of our Convertible Notes in the open market for a total cost of $29.1 million and recognized a $0.4 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. After giving effect to these repurchases, we had $66.9 million of Convertible Notes outstanding as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed May 6, 2020 as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; our ability to attract, retain and develop qualified leaders, key employees and skilled personnel; the availability of raw materials; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas industry and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our ability to execute our business strategy and make successful business acquisitions and capital investments; our market competition; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering expansion; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; the potential impairments of goodwill and long-lived intangible assets; technological developments and intellectual property in our industry; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; and fluctuations in the market value of our publicly traded securities, including our ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov , as well as through our website at www.newpark.com .

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Revenues $ 101,946



$ 164,550



$ 216,412



$ 266,496



$ 427,885

Cost of revenues 112,290



146,084



177,933



258,374



352,909

Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,937



24,696



28,037



45,633



58,779

Other operating income, net (742)



(344)



(472)



(1,086)



(396)

Operating income (loss) (30,539)



(5,886)



10,914



(36,425)



16,593





















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 781



1,982



990



2,763



(72)

Interest expense, net 2,912



3,201



3,523



6,113



7,179

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (1,334)



915



—



(419)



—

Income (loss) before income taxes (32,898)



(11,984)



6,401



(44,882)



9,486





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6,654)



164



2,095



(6,490)



3,898

Net income (loss) $ (26,244)



$ (12,148)



$ 4,306



$ (38,392)



$ 5,588





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (26,244)



$ (12,148)



$ 4,306



$ (38,392)



$ 5,588





















Weighted average common shares outstanding

- basic 89,981



89,645



89,806



89,813



89,958

Dilutive effect of stock options and

restricted stock awards —



—



1,900



—



2,082

Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes —



—



—



—



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding

- diluted 89,981



89,645



91,706



89,813



92,040





















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ (0.29)



$ (0.14)



$ 0.05



$ (0.43)



$ 0.06

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ (0.29)



$ (0.14)



$ 0.05



$ (0.43)



$ 0.06



Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Revenues

















Fluids systems $ 74,662



$ 132,805



$ 172,544



$ 207,467



$ 333,197

Mats and integrated services 27,284



31,745



43,868



59,029



94,688

Total revenues $ 101,946



$ 164,550



$ 216,412



$ 266,496



$ 427,885





















Operating income (loss) (1)

















Fluids systems $ (25,059)



$ (2,268)



$ 12,184



$ (27,327)



$ 16,058

Mats and integrated services 1,005



3,062



9,276



4,067



22,814

Corporate office (6,485)



(6,680)



(10,546)



(13,165)



(22,279)

Total operating income (loss) $ (30,539)



$ (5,886)



$ 10,914



$ (36,425)



$ 16,593





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids systems (33.6) %

(1.7) %

7.1 %

(13.2) %

4.8 % Mats and integrated services 3.7 %

9.6 %

21.1 %

6.9 %

24.1 % (1) See table below for charges included.

Operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Inventory write-downs $ 8,269



$ 727



$ —



$ 8,996



$ —

Severance costs 2,824



697



333



3,521



868

Facility closures and related exit costs 800



—



—



800



—

Modification of retirement policy —



—



—



—



3,953



$ 11,893



$ 1,424



$ 333



$ 13,317



$ 4,821



Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Inventory write-downs $ 8,269



$ 727



$ —



$ 8,996



$ —

Severance costs 2,593



506



333



3,099



868

Facility closures and related exit costs 800



—



—



800



—

Modification of retirement policy —



—



—



—



605



$ 11,662



$ 1,233



$ 333



$ 12,895



$ 1,473



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,942



$ 48,672

Receivables, net 139,627



216,714

Inventories 177,973



196,897

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,657



16,526

Total current assets 381,199



478,809









Property, plant and equipment, net 297,234



310,409

Operating lease assets 33,524



32,009

Goodwill 42,094



42,332

Other intangible assets, net 26,907



29,677

Deferred tax assets 3,047



3,600

Other assets 3,040



3,243

Total assets $ 787,045



$ 900,079









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 10,519



$ 6,335

Accounts payable 52,364



79,777

Accrued liabilities 33,261



42,750

Total current liabilities 96,144



128,862









Long-term debt, less current portion 125,291



153,538

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 27,392



26,946

Deferred tax liabilities 21,875



34,247

Other noncurrent liabilities 8,906



7,841

Total liabilities 279,608



351,434









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,429,802

and 106,696,719 shares issued, respectively) 1,074



1,067

Paid-in capital 623,269



620,626

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,308)



(67,947)

Retained earnings 93,292



134,119

Treasury stock, at cost (16,784,471 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively) (136,890)



(139,220)

Total stockholders' equity 507,437



548,645

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 787,045



$ 900,079



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (38,392)



$ 5,588

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:





Inventory impairments 8,996



—

Depreciation and amortization 22,915



23,070

Stock-based compensation expense 3,077



6,874

Provision for deferred income taxes (11,418)



(1,514)

Credit loss expense 726



789

Gain on sale of assets (2,163)



(5,128)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (419)



—

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 2,801



2,973

Change in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in receivables 66,510



6,583

Decrease in inventories 7,512



3,868

Increase in other assets (5,294)



(5,058)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (26,577)



6,207

Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (3,261)



(10,012)

Net cash provided by operating activities 25,013



34,240









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (10,655)



(23,866)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7,963



5,708

Net cash used in investing activities (2,692)



(18,158)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 117,068



135,952

Payments on lines of credit (116,207)



(141,317)

Purchases of Convertible Notes (29,124)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(917)

Proceeds from employee stock plans —



1,090

Purchases of treasury stock (326)



(17,365)

Other financing activities 2,480



2,758

Net cash used in financing activities (26,109)



(19,799)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,713)



(125)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,501)



(3,842)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 56,863



64,266

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,362



$ 60,424



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (26,244)



$ (12,148)



$ 4,306



$ (38,392)



$ 5,588

Interest expense, net 2,912



3,201



3,523



6,113



7,179

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6,654)



164



2,095



(6,490)



3,898

Depreciation and amortization 11,462



11,453



11,632



22,915



23,070

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ (18,524)



$ 2,670



$ 21,556



$ (15,854)



$ 39,735

(1) See table above for charges included.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (25,059)



$ (2,268)



$ 12,184



$ (27,327)



$ 16,058

Depreciation and amortization 5,225



5,234



5,201



10,459



10,277

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) (19,834)



2,966



17,385



(16,868)



26,335

Revenues 74,662



132,805



172,544



207,467



333,197

Operating Margin (GAAP) (33.6) %

(1.7) %

7.1 %

(13.2) %

4.8 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (26.6) %

2.2 %

10.1 %

(8.1) %

7.9 % (1) See table above for charges included.

Mats and Integrated Services Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,005



$ 3,062



$ 9,276



$ 4,067



$ 22,814

Depreciation and amortization 5,157



5,168



5,409



10,325



10,774

EBITDA (non-GAAP) 6,162



8,230



14,685



14,392



33,588

Revenues 27,284



31,745



43,868



59,029



94,688

Operating Margin (GAAP) 3.7 %

9.6 %

21.1 %

6.9 %

24.1 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 22.6 %

25.9 %

33.5 %

24.4 %

35.5 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

(GAAP) $ 20,625



$ 4,388



$ 31,971



$ 25,013



$ 34,240

Capital expenditures (4,006)



(6,649)



(6,399)



(10,655)



(23,866)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment 4,290



3,673



3,937



7,963



5,708

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 20,909



$ 1,412



$ 29,509



$ 22,321



$ 16,082



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Current debt $ 10,519



$ 6,335

Long-term debt, less current portion 125,291



153,538

Total Debt 135,810



159,873

Total stockholders' equity 507,437



548,645

Total Capital $ 643,247



$ 708,518









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 21.1 %

22.6 %







Total Debt $ 135,810



$ 159,873

Less: cash and cash equivalents (42,942)



(48,672)

Net Debt 92,868



111,201

Total stockholders' equity 507,437



548,645

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 600,305



$ 659,846









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 15.5 %

16.9 %

