Newpark Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Company Generates $21 million Cash from Operating Activities; Reduces Debt by $27 million

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Aug 03, 2020, 16:15 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $101.9 million compared to $164.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $216.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, compared to net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 results include the impact of the following:

  • $8.3 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ($6.5 million after-tax);
  • $2.8 million of pre-tax charges for severance costs ($2.2 million after-tax), including $2.6 million in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.2 million in the Corporate office;
  • $0.8 million of pre-tax charges for facility closures and related exit costs in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.6 million after-tax); and
  • $1.3 million pre-tax ($1.1 million after-tax) gain associated with the repurchase of $18.6 million of our convertible notes in the open market.

Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in a $11.9 million increase in operating loss and an $8.2 million increase in net loss ($0.09 per share) for the second quarter of 2020.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The COVID-related shutdowns combined with the unprecedented market collapse over the past four months is unlike anything we've experienced before. In light of these market challenges and difficult working conditions, our highest priority has remained the health and safety of our global workforce. I am extremely proud of the performance of our entire organization in recent months, as we've swiftly executed actions from our strategic playbook aimed at rightsizing our organization in markets where longer-term softness is expected, aggressively managing our working capital to drive positive free cash flow generation, while continuing to safely support our customers. The impact of COVID is proving to be longer in duration and deeper than we originally anticipated, most notably within the EMEA region of Fluids Systems, where government-imposed restrictions on movements of personnel and products, along with ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of COVID recovery are causing activity disruptions and project delays. Mats & Integrated Services has also experienced an elevated impact from COVID in the second quarter, with our Energy Infrastructure customers seeing delays in the issuance of governmental permits as well as supply chain and logistical restrictions, resulting in delays to planned projects.

"We moved quickly to adjust our cost structure beginning in the first quarter, reducing our global workforce by 25% in the first half of the year, including a 50% reduction in the US land Fluids business. We've also continued our aggressive management of liquidity, eliminating all non-critical capital investments and driving reductions in working capital balances. Benefitting from these actions, we generated $21 million of free cash flow and reduced our total debt balance by $27 million in the second quarter," added Howes. 

"The Fluids Systems segment posted second quarter 2020 revenues of $75 million, reflecting a 44% sequential decline. With the combined impact of the oil and gas market collapse as well as COVID-related restrictions, revenues declined sharply in most major regions, with the exception of the Middle East, where revenues improved 9% sequentially. North America Fluids Systems revenues declined by $41 million sequentially, which included a $30 million reduction in US land markets and a $10 million decline in Canada. Outside of North America, revenues pulled back by $17 million sequentially to $29 million in the second quarter, reflecting a larger-than-anticipated impact from COVID restrictions combined with lower commodity prices. The impacts were felt to some extent across most of our international units, with Italy and North Africa contributing the majority of the decline. For the second quarter of 2020, 62% of Fluids Systems revenues were derived from international and offshore Gulf of Mexico markets.

Howes continued, "In the Mats and Integrated Services business, the increasing COVID disruptions led to a $6 million sequential decline in rental and service revenues in the second quarter.  Product sales increased modestly on a sequential basis to $5 million in the second quarter, although order activity continues to be negatively impacted by customer uncertainty. For the second quarter of 2020, approximately 70% of the Mats and Integrated Services revenue was derived from Energy Infrastructure and other non-E&P end-markets.

"Despite the extremely challenging market conditions, we remain committed to driving positive free cash flow generation and reducing our debt, while taking the actions necessary to position the company to emerge as a leaner organization, less dependent upon the volatile US land E&P market," concluded Howes.

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $172.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and operating income of $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a total of $11.7 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs.

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating income was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Repurchase of Convertible Notes due December 2021

During the second quarter of 2020, we repurchased $18.6 million of our Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $15.3 million and recognized a $1.3 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. For the first half of 2020, we repurchased a total of $33.1 million of our Convertible Notes in the open market for a total cost of $29.1 million and recognized a $0.4 million gain on the extinguishment of debt.  After giving effect to these repurchases, we had $66.9 million of Convertible Notes outstanding as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter of 2020 results and its near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13706909#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed May 6, 2020 as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; our ability to attract, retain and develop qualified leaders, key employees and skilled personnel; the availability of raw materials; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas industry and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our ability to execute our business strategy and make successful business acquisitions and capital investments; our market competition; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering expansion; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; the potential impairments of goodwill and long-lived intangible assets; technological developments and intellectual property in our industry; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; and fluctuations in the market value of our publicly traded securities, including our ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: 

Gregg Piontek
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Newpark Resources, Inc.
[email protected] 
281-362-6800

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Revenues

$

101,946

$

164,550

$

216,412

$

266,496

$

427,885

Cost of revenues

112,290

146,084

177,933

258,374

352,909

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,937

24,696

28,037

45,633

58,779

Other operating income, net

(742)

(344)

(472)

(1,086)

(396)

Operating income (loss)

(30,539)

(5,886)

10,914

(36,425)

16,593










Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

781

1,982

990

2,763

(72)

Interest expense, net

2,912

3,201

3,523

6,113

7,179

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,334)

915



(419)


Income (loss) before income taxes

(32,898)

(11,984)

6,401

(44,882)

9,486










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(6,654)

164

2,095

(6,490)

3,898

Net income (loss)

$

(26,244)

$

(12,148)

$

4,306

$

(38,392)

$

5,588










Calculation of EPS:








Net income (loss) - basic and diluted

$

(26,244)

$

(12,148)

$

4,306

$

(38,392)

$

5,588










Weighted average common shares outstanding
- basic

89,981

89,645

89,806

89,813

89,958

Dilutive effect of stock options and
restricted stock awards





1,900



2,082

Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes










Weighted average common shares outstanding
- diluted

89,981

89,645

91,706

89,813

92,040










Net income (loss) per common share - basic:

$

(0.29)

$

(0.14)

$

0.05

$

(0.43)

$

0.06

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted:

$

(0.29)

$

(0.14)

$

0.05

$

(0.43)

$

0.06

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Operating Segment Results

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Revenues








Fluids systems

$

74,662

$

132,805

$

172,544

$

207,467

$

333,197

Mats and integrated services

27,284

31,745

43,868

59,029

94,688

Total revenues

$

101,946

$

164,550

$

216,412

$

266,496

$

427,885










Operating income (loss) (1)








Fluids systems

$

(25,059)

$

(2,268)

$

12,184

$

(27,327)

$

16,058

Mats and integrated services

1,005

3,062

9,276

4,067

22,814

Corporate office

(6,485)

(6,680)

(10,546)

(13,165)

(22,279)

Total operating income (loss)

$

(30,539)

$

(5,886)

$

10,914

$

(36,425)

$

16,593










Segment operating margin








Fluids systems

(33.6)

%

(1.7)

%

7.1

%

(13.2)

%

4.8

%

Mats and integrated services

3.7

%

9.6

%

21.1

%

6.9

%

24.1

%

      (1)  See table below for charges included.

Operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Inventory write-downs

$

8,269

$

727

$



$

8,996

$


Severance costs

2,824

697

333

3,521

868

Facility closures and related exit costs

800





800


Modification of retirement policy









3,953

$

11,893

$

1,424

$

333

$

13,317

$

4,821

Fluids Systems

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Inventory write-downs

$

8,269

$

727

$



$

8,996

$


Severance costs

2,593

506

333

3,099

868

Facility closures and related exit costs

800





800


Modification of retirement policy









605

$

11,662

$

1,233

$

333

$

12,895

$

1,473

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,942

$

48,672

Receivables, net

139,627

216,714

Inventories

177,973

196,897

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,657

16,526

Total current assets

381,199

478,809




Property, plant and equipment, net

297,234

310,409

Operating lease assets

33,524

32,009

Goodwill

42,094

42,332

Other intangible assets, net

26,907

29,677

Deferred tax assets

3,047

3,600

Other assets

3,040

3,243

Total assets

$

787,045

$

900,079




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current debt

$

10,519

$

6,335

Accounts payable

52,364

79,777

Accrued liabilities

33,261

42,750

Total current liabilities

96,144

128,862




Long-term debt, less current portion

125,291

153,538

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

27,392

26,946

Deferred tax liabilities

21,875

34,247

Other noncurrent liabilities

8,906

7,841

Total liabilities

279,608

351,434




Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,429,802
and 106,696,719 shares issued, respectively)

1,074

1,067

Paid-in capital

623,269

620,626

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73,308)

(67,947)

Retained earnings

93,292

134,119

Treasury stock, at cost (16,784,471 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively)

(136,890)

(139,220)

Total stockholders' equity

507,437

548,645

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

787,045

$

900,079

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$

(38,392)

$

5,588

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:


Inventory impairments

8,996


Depreciation and amortization

22,915

23,070

Stock-based compensation expense

3,077

6,874

Provision for deferred income taxes

(11,418)

(1,514)

Credit loss expense

726

789

Gain on sale of assets

(2,163)

(5,128)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(419)


Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs

2,801

2,973

Change in assets and liabilities:


  Decrease in receivables

66,510

6,583

  Decrease in inventories

7,512

3,868

  Increase in other assets

(5,294)

(5,058)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(26,577)

6,207

  Decrease in accrued liabilities and other

(3,261)

(10,012)

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,013

34,240




Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(10,655)

(23,866)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

7,963

5,708

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,692)

(18,158)




Cash flows from financing activities:


Borrowings on lines of credit

117,068

135,952

Payments on lines of credit

(116,207)

(141,317)

Purchases of Convertible Notes

(29,124)


Debt issuance costs



(917)

Proceeds from employee stock plans



1,090

Purchases of treasury stock

(326)

(17,365)

  Other financing activities

2,480

2,758

Net cash used in financing activities

(26,109)

(19,799)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2,713)

(125)




Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(6,501)

(3,842)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

56,863

64,266

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

50,362

$

60,424

Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1)

$

(26,244)

$

(12,148)

$

4,306

$

(38,392)

$

5,588

Interest expense, net

2,912

3,201

3,523

6,113

7,179

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(6,654)

164

2,095

(6,490)

3,898

Depreciation and amortization

11,462

11,453

11,632

22,915

23,070

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)

$

(18,524)

$

2,670

$

21,556

$

(15,854)

$

39,735

      (1)  See table above for charges included.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Fluids Systems

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1)

$

(25,059)

$

(2,268)

$

12,184

$

(27,327)

$

16,058

Depreciation and amortization

5,225

5,234

5,201

10,459

10,277

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)

(19,834)

2,966

17,385

(16,868)

26,335

Revenues

74,662

132,805

172,544

207,467

333,197

Operating Margin (GAAP)

(33.6)

%

(1.7)

%

7.1

%

(13.2)

%

4.8

%

EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

(26.6)

%

2.2

%

10.1

%

(8.1)

%

7.9

%

      (1)  See table above for charges included.

Mats and Integrated Services

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Operating income (GAAP)

$

1,005

$

3,062

$

9,276

$

4,067

$

22,814

Depreciation and amortization

5,157

5,168

5,409

10,325

10,774

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

6,162

8,230

14,685

14,392

33,588

Revenues

27,284

31,745

43,868

59,029

94,688

Operating Margin (GAAP)

3.7

%

9.6

%

21.1

%

6.9

%

24.1

%

EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

22.6

%

25.9

%

33.5

%

24.4

%

35.5

%

Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Net cash provided by operating activities
(GAAP)

$

20,625

$

4,388

$

31,971

$

25,013

$

34,240

Capital expenditures

(4,006)

(6,649)

(6,399)

(10,655)

(23,866)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
equipment

4,290

3,673

3,937

7,963

5,708

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

$

20,909

$

1,412

$

29,509

$

22,321

$

16,082

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands)

June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Current debt

$

10,519

$

6,335

Long-term debt, less current portion                                                                                

125,291

153,538

Total Debt

135,810

159,873

Total stockholders' equity

507,437

548,645

Total Capital

$

643,247

$

708,518




Ratio of Total Debt to Capital

21.1

%

22.6

%




Total Debt

$

135,810

$

159,873

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(42,942)

(48,672)

Net Debt

92,868

111,201

Total stockholders' equity

507,437

548,645

Total Capital, Net of Cash

$

600,305

$

659,846




Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

15.5

%

16.9

%

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

