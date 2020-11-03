Newpark Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $96.4 million compared to $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $202.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, or ($0.26) per share, compared to net loss of $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 operating results include the impact of $4.7 million of pre-tax charges primarily reflecting the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges, substantially all in the Fluids Systems segment ($3.9 million after-tax). Second quarter 2020 operating results include the impact of $11.9 million of pre-tax charges primarily reflecting inventory write-downs, severance charges, and facility exit costs in the Fluids Systems segment, and a total increase to net loss of $8.2 million after-tax, inclusive of a gain on extinguishment of debt. See table on Page 5 for additional details.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I remain extremely proud of the performance of our entire organization, as we've navigated through the combination of the oil & gas industry dislocation, as well as the prolonged COVID-related headwinds. Adding to these market headwinds, the third quarter was also impacted by the most active hurricane year in the last decade, which caused repeated work stoppages in the Gulf of Mexico. Despite these challenging conditions, we've continued to execute the playbook laid out earlier this year, pulling the required levers to maintain positive free cash flow and reduce our debt while right-sizing our cost structure in Fluids Systems.

"Free Cash Flow generation and debt reduction remain our highest priority, and I'm extremely pleased with our performance on this front. During the third quarter, we generated $15 million of cash from operations and reduced our total debt balance by $34 million, as we continue to harvest our working capital investments and right-size our business to the lower activity level. With the strong cash flow generation over the past two quarters, our year-to-date cash from operations is $40 million, yielding Free Cash Flow of $36 million, which combined with our foreign cash repatriation, provided for a $65 million reduction in our total outstanding debt since the beginning of the year," added Howes.

"Our Fluids Systems segment posted third quarter 2020 revenues of $68 million, reflecting a 9% sequential decline. The decline was primarily driven by extensive weather-related disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico, which caused revenues in the region to decline by nearly 50% to $7 million. In contrast with the 35% sequential decline in the North American rig count during the third quarter, our U.S. land revenues began to recover following the trough in the second quarter, with revenues increasing 8% to $30 million in the third quarter, benefitting from our expanding market share and an increase in customer activity per rig. Also, following the repositioning of our chemical blending facility, revenues from the start-up of industrial cleaning product manufacturing contributed nearly $3 million of revenue in the third quarter, as production continues to ramp up. Internationally, activity in key markets within the Middle East and North Africa was negatively impacted by increased travel and operating restrictions imposed in response to a surge in COVID outbreaks, leading to a 12% sequential reduction in our international Fluids revenues to $25 million for the third quarter. The Fluids operating loss in the third quarter was $19.0 million, which includes $4.5 million of charges. Despite realizing meaningful impact from our cost actions, the elevated operating loss primarily reflects the impact of lower revenue and cost inefficiencies driven by the unplanned activity interruptions in the Gulf of Mexico and the EMEA region, the start-up of cleaning product manufacturing, as well as our ongoing efforts to rationalize inventories."

Howes continued, "In Mats and Integrated Services, despite COVID continuing to drive delays in the timing of planned customer projects, revenues improved 5% sequentially to $29 million in the third quarter, driven by improvements in rental and services, as well as product sales. While U.S. E&P customer activity continued to soften, we experienced a late third quarter surge in worksite access demand along the Gulf Coast to support repairs to electrical infrastructure damaged by the recent hurricanes, with these projects continuing into the fourth quarter. Operating income in the third quarter was negatively impacted by our previously announced decision to reduce production at our mats manufacturing facility, a weaker revenue mix, and elevated costs to mobilize assets and resources to respond to the hurricane-driven demand.

"Following the challenging market environment in the third quarter, we expect conditions to be more constructive in the fourth quarter, with operating results benefitting from an anticipated rebound in the Gulf of Mexico, continued momentum in North American land markets resulting from the recent increase in rig counts, improvement in the international markets, as well as fourth quarter seasonal strength in product sales within Mats and Integrated Services," concluded Howes.

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $67.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $152.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and operating income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 includes $4.5 million of charges primarily for the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a total of $11.7 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs.

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $50.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and operating income of $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter of 2020 results and its near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 18, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13710665#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Revenues $ 96,424



$ 101,946



$ 202,763



$ 362,920



$ 630,648

Cost of revenues 99,301



112,290



169,429



357,675



522,338

Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,597



20,937



27,017



66,230



85,796

Other operating (income) loss, net (820)



(742)



29



(1,906)



(367)

Impairments 3,038



—



—



3,038



—

Operating income (loss) (25,692)



(30,539)



6,288



(62,117)



22,881





















Foreign currency exchange loss 580



781



828



3,343



756

Interest expense, net 2,411



2,912



3,628



8,524



10,807

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(1,334)



—



(419)



—

Income (loss) before income taxes (28,683)



(32,898)



1,832



(73,565)



11,318





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,813)



(6,654)



3,273



(11,303)



7,171

Net income (loss) $ (23,870)



$ (26,244)



$ (1,441)



$ (62,262)



$ 4,147





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (23,870)



$ (26,244)



$ (1,441)



$ (62,262)



$ 4,147





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 90,535



89,981



89,675



90,056



89,863

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards —



—



—



—



1,676

Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes —



—



—



—



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 90,535



89,981



89,675



90,056



91,539





















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ (0.26)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.69)



$ 0.05

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ (0.26)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.69)



$ 0.05



Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Revenues

















Fluids systems $ 67,711



$ 74,662



$ 152,547



$ 275,178



$ 485,744

Mats and integrated services 28,713



27,284



50,216



87,742



144,904

Total revenues $ 96,424



$ 101,946



$ 202,763



$ 362,920



$ 630,648





















Operating income (loss) (1)

















Fluids systems $ (18,957)



$ (25,059)



$ 5,893



$ (46,284)



$ 21,951

Mats and integrated services (139)



1,005



10,049



3,928



32,863

Corporate office (6,596)



(6,485)



(9,654)



(19,761)



(31,933)

Total operating income (loss) $ (25,692)



$ (30,539)



$ 6,288



$ (62,117)



$ 22,881





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids systems (28.0) %

(33.6) %

3.9 %

(16.8) %

4.5 % Mats and integrated services (0.5) %

3.7 %

20.0 %

4.5 %

22.7 %

(1) See table below for charges included.

Operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Inventory write-downs $ 990



$ 8,269



$ —



$ 9,986



$ —

Severance costs 351



2,824



284



3,872



1,152

Property, plant and equipment impairments 3,038



—



—



3,038



—

Facility exit costs and other 286



800



—



1,086



—

Modification of retirement policy —



—



—



—



3,953



$ 4,665



$ 11,893



$ 284



$ 17,982



$ 5,105



Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Inventory write-downs $ 990



$ 8,269



$ —



$ 9,986



$ —

Severance costs 189



2,593



284



3,288



1,152

Property, plant and equipment impairments 3,038



—



—



3,038



—

Facility exit costs and other 286



800



—



1,086



—

Modification of retirement policy —



—



—



—



605



$ 4,503



$ 11,662



$ 284



$ 17,398



$ 1,757



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,028



$ 48,672

Receivables, net 127,957



216,714

Inventories 159,567



196,897

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,327



16,526

Total current assets 328,879



478,809









Property, plant and equipment, net 287,332



310,409

Operating lease assets 32,306



32,009

Goodwill 42,234



42,332

Other intangible assets, net 26,103



29,677

Deferred tax assets 3,264



3,600

Other assets 2,927



3,243

Total assets $ 723,045



$ 900,079









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 10,149



$ 6,335

Accounts payable 44,013



79,777

Accrued liabilities 35,923



42,750

Total current liabilities 90,085



128,862









Long-term debt, less current portion 92,206



153,538

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 26,371



26,946

Deferred tax liabilities 14,513



34,247

Other noncurrent liabilities 10,787



7,841

Total liabilities 233,962



351,434









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,587,786 and 106,696,719 shares issued, respectively) 1,076



1,067

Paid-in capital 625,328



620,626

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,847)



(67,947)

Retained earnings 69,422



134,119

Treasury stock, at cost (16,786,446 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively) (136,896)



(139,220)

Total stockholders' equity 489,083



548,645

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 723,045



$ 900,079



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September

30, (In thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (62,262)



$ 4,147

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 13,024



—

Depreciation and amortization 34,186



34,891

Stock-based compensation expense 4,869



9,375

Provision for deferred income taxes (19,023)



(787)

Credit loss expense 1,304



1,044

Gain on sale of assets (2,916)



(5,779)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (419)



—

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 3,962



4,589

Change in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in receivables 77,004



17,065

Decrease in inventories 26,566



11,873

Increase in other assets (2,912)



(3,621)

Decrease in accounts payable (34,606)



(11,806)

Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other 1,516



(7,805)

Net cash provided by operating activities 40,293



53,186









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (14,609)



(35,803)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 10,497



7,116

Net cash used in investing activities (4,112)



(28,687)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 147,987



237,093

Payments on lines of credit (180,440)



(242,263)

Purchases of Convertible Notes (29,124)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(1,214)

Proceeds from employee stock plans —



1,236

Purchases of treasury stock (332)



(21,678)

Other financing activities 1,029



1,336

Net cash used in financing activities (60,880)



(25,490)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,810)



(1,526)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26,509)



(2,517)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 56,863



64,266

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,354



$ 61,749



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (23,870)



$ (26,244)



$ (1,441)



$ (62,262)



$ 4,147

Interest expense, net 2,411



2,912



3,628



8,524



10,807

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,813)



(6,654)



3,273



(11,303)



7,171

Depreciation and amortization 11,271



11,462



11,821



34,186



34,891

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ (15,001)



$ (18,524)



$ 17,281



$ (30,855)



$ 57,016





(1) See table above for charges included.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (18,957)



$ (25,059)



$ 5,893



$ (46,284)



$ 21,951

Depreciation and amortization 5,227



5,225



5,234



15,686



15,511

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) (13,730)



(19,834)



11,127



(30,598)



37,462

Revenues 67,711



74,662



152,547



275,178



485,744

Operating Margin (GAAP) (28.0) %

(33.6) %

3.9 %

(16.8) %

4.5 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (20.3) %

(26.6) %

7.3 %

(11.1) %

7.7 %

(1) See table above for charges included.

Mats and Integrated Services Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (139)



$ 1,005



$ 10,049



$ 3,928



$ 32,863

Depreciation and amortization 4,916



5,157



5,484



15,241



16,258

EBITDA (non-GAAP) 4,777



6,162



15,533



19,169



49,121

Revenues 28,713



27,284



50,216



87,742



144,904

Operating Margin (GAAP) (0.5) %

3.7 %

20.0 %

4.5 %

22.7 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 16.6 %

22.6 %

30.9 %

21.8 %

33.9 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2020

September

30,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 15,280



$ 20,625



$ 18,946



$ 40,293



$ 53,186

Capital expenditures (3,954)



(4,006)



(11,937)



(14,609)



(35,803)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,534



4,290



1,408



10,497



7,116

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 13,860



$ 20,909



$ 8,417



$ 36,181



$ 24,499



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Current debt $ 10,149



$ 6,335

Long-term debt, less current portion 92,206



153,538

Total Debt 102,355



159,873

Total stockholders' equity 489,083



548,645

Total Capital $ 591,438



$ 708,518









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 17.3 %

22.6 %







Total Debt $ 102,355



$ 159,873

Less: cash and cash equivalents (24,028)



(48,672)

Net Debt 78,327



111,201

Total stockholders' equity 489,083



548,645

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 567,410



$ 659,846









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 13.8 %

16.9 %

