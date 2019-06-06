Newpark Resources To Present At J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced that its management team will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Investor Conference to be held on June 18-19, 2019 in New York City.

Paul Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Newpark Resources website at www.newpark.com. The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the same section of the Newpark website for approximately 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg Piontek



Senior Vice President and



Chief Financial Officer



Newpark Resources, Inc.



gpiontek@newpark.com



281-362-6800



SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

