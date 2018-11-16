Newpark Resources To Webcast Analyst Day Presentation On November 29, 2018
16:15 ET
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that management's presentations during the Company's Analyst Day being held at its facilities in Carencro, Louisiana on Thursday, November 29th will be webcast live beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central.
|
What:
|
Newpark Resources 2018 Analyst Day Webcast
|
When:
|
Thursday, November 29, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CT
|
How:
|
Log onto the website at https://investor.newpark.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations for instructions and the link to the WebEx event. There will be a replay feature on this website shortly after the event has concluded.
For additional information, please contact Ken Dennard at NR@DennardLascar.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.
Share this article