Newpark Resources To Webcast Analyst Day Presentation On November 29, 2018

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that management's presentations during the Company's Analyst Day being held at its facilities in Carencro, Louisiana on Thursday, November 29th will be webcast live beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central.

What: Newpark Resources 2018 Analyst Day Webcast



When: Thursday, November 29, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CT



How: Log onto the website at https://investor.newpark.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations for instructions and the link to the WebEx event. There will be a replay feature on this website shortly after the event has concluded.

For additional information, please contact Ken Dennard at NR@DennardLascar.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contact: Gregg Piontek, SVP & CFO



Newpark Resources, Inc.



gpiontek@newpark.com



281-362-6800



SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.newpark.com

