Newpark Resources To Webcast Analyst Day Presentation On November 29, 2018

Newpark Resources, Inc.

16:15 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that management's presentations during the Company's Analyst Day being held at its facilities in Carencro, Louisiana on Thursday, November 29th will be webcast live beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central. 

Newpark Resources 2018 Analyst Day Webcast


Thursday, November 29, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CT



Log onto the website at https://investor.newpark.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations for instructions and the link to the WebEx event. There will be a replay feature on this website shortly after the event has concluded.

For additional information, please contact Ken Dennard at NR@DennardLascar.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets.  For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Gregg Piontek, SVP & CFO

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com

281-362-6800

