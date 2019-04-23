Newport Academy, A Leader In Teen And Young Adult Treatment, Announces The Appointment Of Carter Barnhart As Chief Experience Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While many healthcare organizations have added the role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO) in recent years, Newport Academy will be on the forefront as the first behavioral health treatment center to enhance its service offerings with this position. Behind this bold move is Newport Academy's dedication to providing the most successful patient experience within the behavioral healthcare field.

"When a patient enrolls at Newport Academy, they have a team of devoted loved ones, including family members, a referring professional and other members of their personal community," says Jamison Monroe Jr., Founder and CEO of Newport Academy "Our goal is to ensure that each person who comes into contact with our programs has the same extraordinary experience, from the moment of the first call through their most recently attended alumni event."

Carter Barnhart has been appointed as the company's first CXO. Barnhart joined the Newport Academy family more than 10 years ago, first as a resident and then as a team member. She has served in several different positions, beginning in the CEO's office and most recently as the Vice President of Referral Relations. Her extensive knowledge of referral relations, service offerings, discharge planning, admissions and operations has given her the opportunity to consistently keep her finger on the pulse in regard to the experience of the patient, referent and family throughout their stay at Newport Academy.

"With all of this context in mind, Carter was a perfect fit for this fundamental position," Monroe said. "We look forward to seeing how she will help enrich service offerings at Newport Academy to guarantee that we continue to deliver the best patient satisfaction in the industry."

In her role as CXO, Barnhart will continue to work with Newport Academy's valued referral sources, while also evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the current customer experience. From there, she will begin to design, develop and implement systems and trainings strategically intended to further enhance patient satisfaction.

Committed to increasing awareness and reducing stigma around teen and young adult mental health issues, Barnhart frequently speaks at schools, conferences and hospitals. She serves on several nonprofit boards, including the New York Provider Liaison Association, the Inspiration Foundation and the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals, and holds an undergraduate degree in the Psychology of Success from New York University.

The CXO role will encompass operations at all Newport Academy locations, including residential and outpatient treatment programs in Northern and Southern California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

