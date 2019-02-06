Newport Academy Announces LegitScript Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of teen and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance abuse, is proud to announce that it is officially LegitScript certified. LegitScript is an industry leader in merchant and advertiser certification. It is the only service available for providers that treat substance abuse issues, and is relied on by Google and Facebook to vet advertisers for eligibility.

LegitScript's certification makes it clear to the public and within the treatment field that Newport Academy adheres to all industry standards, and that consumers can expect a direct and transparent approach when seeking treatment. Searching for high-quality treatment options can be difficult, but this certification allows those in need to feel assured that they are being pointed toward excellent care. LegitScript's certification ensures that all facilities are complying with applicable laws and regulations guaranteeing safe and legal operation.

"Newport Academy prides itself on remaining one of the leading teen and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health resources," says Newport Academy CEO Jamison Monroe Jr. "We believe that providing open and honest channels of information is extremely beneficial to those seeking treatment. We are proud to be working with an important partner like LegitScript, so that families, teens, and young adults in search of help for mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse know that they are using a trusted source."

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

