Newport Academy Expands National Reach To Northern California

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders and substance abuse, has expanded its national reach with the addition of several new facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Marin County. Jamison Monroe Jr., founder and CEO of Newport Academy, set out to expand the company's presence to Northern California in order to address the lack of adolescent mental healthcare providers in the area.

"As Newport Academy continues to expand upon our successful treatment model, we identify communities that lack necessary mental health services for adolescents at a time when these teens and their parents need it most," said Monroe. "Entering the San Francisco Bay area allows us to meet the needs of a region that unfortunately experiences high rates of mental health concerns, and that previously did not have adequate treatment facilities specializing in these sectors for young people. We look forward to being able to serve families in need closer to their homes, as we believe strongly that family involvement in treatment contributes to better long-term outcomes."

The new Bay Area treatment centers will be designed in accordance with Newport Academy's exceptional level of clinical excellence, and will encompass residential treatment facilities offering comfortable, home-like settings conducive to healing. The expansion also includes partial hospitalization programming (PHP), intensive outpatient services (IOP) and therapeutic day schools, allowing Newport Academy to provide more teens and families with its Joint Commission–accredited, evidence-based and highly impactful mental health services.

"In 2010, I took a trip up to Marin County to look for land for a facility," Monroe said. "I vividly recall the feeling, the energy, the views, the weather—it was all incredibly inspiring, and I couldn't wait to open a program in this outdoor paradise."

Monroe has assembled a team of expert clinicians, led by Dr. Jennifer MacLeamy, to deliver Newport Academy's unparalleled services. Newport Academy's PHP and IOP in Marin County have already begun taking patients, and residential services for 12 females and 12 males will launch this month.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for adolescents and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

