Newport Academy Launches Annual National Conference Series On Teen Mental Health And Sustainable Healing

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent treatment centers, specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders and substance abuse, is launching an annual series of signature day conferences across the United States titled, "Rethinking Teen Mental Health: A Path to Sustainable Healing." This informative Newport Academy Day Conference series shines a light on what really works in the arena of teen mental health treatment, including emphasizing a holistic approach and integrating families in the healing process.

"Today, one out of every five teenagers is diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and more than 7 million American youth, ages 17 and under, are using antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs," says Heather Senior Monroe, LCSW, Director of Program Development at Newport Academy. "Meanwhile, recent statistics show that 13 percent of high school seniors are using illegal drugs. Our young people need a new approach to mental health and substance abuse treatment—one that addresses the underlying causes, not just the symptoms."

Workshop topics for "Rethinking Teen Mental Health" include mindfulness, yoga, breath work, art therapy, music therapy, Attachment-Based Family Therapy, and the renowned Newport Academy approach to nutrition, "the meal as medicine." Presenters include cutting-edge innovators in the field of adolescent mental health: Newport Academy founder and CEO Jamison Monroe Jr.; Dr. Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC; Kristin Wilson, MAP, LPC; Tommy Rosen, certified Kundalini Yoga teacher; and New York Times best-selling author Alan Schwarz.

The "Rethinking Teen Mental Health" conference series will kick off its national tour in San Francisco, California, on December 4, followed by Los Angeles on December 6 and Irvine on December 7, along with other stops throughout the country, including Atlanta and Washington DC. The series will wind up in the Northeast this spring, with stops in New York and Connecticut.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for adolescents and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

