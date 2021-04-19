Newport News Medical Device Manufacturer, ivWatch Becomes Official Mask Provider Of Kingsmill's LPGA Tournament

blox is the official mask provider for the LPGA tournament event at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Tweet this

"ivWatch is excited to play a critical role in getting Virginia back to sports with high performance blox face masks," said Erin Wendell, Chief Marketing Officer for ivWatch. "Our premium masks are designed to be tough enough for the front line, giving everyone confidence to safely get back to sports and everyday life. Whether participating in the tournament or watching it, we believe everyone deserves the highest quality, comfort, and protection in their mask."

ivWatch, a trusted biosensor medical device manufacturer, expanded its innovation center footprint to manufacture quality blox masks in Virginia for everyone. blox98 face masks are high-fidelity masks designed to create a proper seal on the upper and lower part of the mask to keep out ≥98% of 0.1 micron aerosolized particles while still being comfortable, affordable and disposable. blox masks are backed by the vQuality System showing the exact performance of each mask. Consumers now have access to the same filtration test results used to certify N95s. Each mask comes with a QR code that consumers can quickly scan, delivering test results directly to the palm of their hand. This interactive tool was designed to fight against poor quality and counterfeit masks that flooded the marketplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Pure Silk Championship will be held at the Kingsmill Resort. Kingsmill, a AAA Four Diamond resort, is a stunning James River escape featuring spacious accommodations including stand-alone, easy-access, two-story condominium buildings. Kingsmill is known for its championship golf courses, a boundless range of recreational activities and leisure pursuits. There is something for the entire family, with fun choices like diving into the Sports Club pools or the famous Lazy River pool. Discover Warehem's pond located just a short walk from Kingsmill's full-service marina where jet ski, pontoon boat, kayak and paddleboard rentals await guests. Retreat with miles of jogging and biking trails. Relax and recharge in the resort's world-class spa. The championship River and Plantation Courses will help guests ace their game. The 15 courts and two pickleball courts at Kingsmill's Tennis Club are a haven for the racket set, and just the place to serve up a little fun. And don't forget to savor a meal or two at one of the resort's five exquisite dining venues.

To learn more about the tournament, visit www.kingsmill.com or call (844) 419-0600. For more information on ivWatch and the blox mask collection, visit blox.ivwatch.com or to purchase blox98 masks, visit bloxdirect.com.

About ivWatch and blox:

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research, device development, and ongoing use in facilities worldwide.

ivWatch, LLC has now introduced blox, a product line of high-fidelity particulate filtration face masks. ivWatch leveraged its research and development expertise in the healthcare industry and its manufacturing prowess to create superior high quality particulate face masks. Each blox mask is verified via vQuality, the company's authentication platform, that provides transparency about product performance data to consumers in an easily accessible, simplified report, which illuminates blox's superior mask performance. In a world currently swarmed by counterfeit and below average face masks, ivWatch and blox are here to give you the protection you deserve.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, on Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com and blox.ivWatch.com.

SOURCE ivWatch, LLC

Related Links

https://www.ivwatch.com

