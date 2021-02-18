NewPower Worldwide Reports Record-Breaking Revenue for 2020

NewPower Worldwide's 2021 business outlook continues to be bullish despite ongoing semiconductor shortages. Tweet this

"NewPower has the supply chain solutions for businesses all over the world looking to migrate their physical channels online," says Jeffrey Hong, General Manager, NewPower Worldwide - APAC. "As the demand for commoditized components increases, our significant international growth allows us to meet the needs of our international clientele."

In addition to global expansion, NewPower continues to set new financial standards in the electronic component distribution market. "During the past year, NewPower took deliberate steps to add stability in an unstable market by providing financial guarantees that allow our customers to plan and forecast years in advance," says Carleton Dufoe, CEO, NewPower Worldwide. "Our ability to guarantee interest rates for the next 5 years in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is a significant differentiator that clearly sets NewPower apart. This type of financial security allows NewPower to truly empower supply chains worldwide."

NewPower's business outlook continues to be bullish despite ongoing semiconductor shortages. With its proprietary Empower™ trading technology and commitment to operations, development, and delivery - NewPower has the flexibility, scalability, and technology for continued growth throughout 2021.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

Media Contact: Cristina Adair / O: (603) 865-1916, [email protected]

