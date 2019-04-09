News Anchor quits her job to run the world

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Good Morning Kentucky Anchor, Katie Solove, quit her job to run the world, literally. After moving to Germany, she launched Live Run Travel, an international Tour Company catering to runners. Their sold-out marathon tours reflect a growing trend in active group travel.

Link- Live Run Travel - Tour Company

Since its inception in 2018 Live Run Travel (LRT) has quickly become the number one choice for runners who love to travel, offering small group trips and custom itineraries to some of the most beautiful finish lines in the world.

Having completed over a half-dozen half marathons in Europe alone, Solove takes her 25,000 Instagram followers on a journey through each destination that includes food, culture and gorgeous scenery.

"I saw a need to cater to the leisure athlete, people want a mix between adventure and indulgence. That means running a big race, in a beautiful location and then enjoying local food and wine as a celebration," said Solove. The first large-scale group tour to Lisbon sold out immediately and with such great feedback from the Portugal trip, LRT announced a tour to go back this fall for the full marathon. Link- Video from Lisbon trip

And the success with Live Run Travel hasn't gone unnoticed as one of the countries fastest growing travel agencies, Avenue Two Travel, just inked an affiliate deal with them. "We're so proud to be affiliated with Avenue Two Travel. With their worldwide connections and decades of experience in adventure travel, we are now booking an expanded international trip calendar for the fall," said Solove.

CEO of Avenue Two Travel, Joshua Bush added, "I always keep an eye out for rising talent in the industry, and what Katie has accomplished since launching Live Run Travel is remarkable. Combining our strengths will mean that runners can get to the world's best races, easily, seamlessly and with their particular needs in mind. Not only will they run the world, they will get to experience it as well!"

Upcoming marathon trips include options to Europe, such as Dubrovnik and London, plus Mumbai as the company expands to Asia.

Contact: Dan Creed, Live Run Travel, LLC

Phone: 614-388-9489

Email: media@liveruntravel.com

SOURCE Live Run Travel

