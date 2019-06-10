News Conference Tomorrow (Tuesday) On 2017 London Grenfell Tower Fire

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman, of Philadelphia-based Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C., and Mark A. DiCello, of the Cleveland law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, tomorrow  (Tuesday) morning will hold a news conference regarding the catastrophic June 14, 2017 London Grenfell Tower fire. 

WHEN:

11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019


WHERE:

52nd Floor

One Liberty Place

1650 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA  19101


NOTE:

There will be no interviews prior to the news conference.

Q&A session will follow remarks by the attorneys.

