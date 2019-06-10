News Conference Tomorrow (Tuesday) On 2017 London Grenfell Tower Fire
Jun 10, 2019, 15:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman, of Philadelphia-based Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C., and Mark A. DiCello, of the Cleveland law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, tomorrow (Tuesday) morning will hold a news conference regarding the catastrophic June 14, 2017 London Grenfell Tower fire.
WHEN:
11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019
WHERE:
52nd Floor
One Liberty Place
1650 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19101
NOTE:
There will be no interviews prior to the news conference.
Q&A session will follow remarks by the attorneys.
