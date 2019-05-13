News Women to Honor CNN's Wolf Blitzer May 15 at National Press Club

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American News Women's Club will honor Wolf Blitzer, CNN's lead political anchor and the anchor of "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," with its Excellence in Journalism Award May 15 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Proceeds from the annual benefit provide scholarships for area journalism students, who will also be recognized at the dinner.

CNN's Dana Bash will serve as emcee for the event. Wolf will be "roasted and toasted" by friends and newsmakers including Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of USA TODAY (2017 recipient of the award); Paxton Baker, businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and minority owner, Washington Nationals; Jay Shaylor, executive producer of "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer"; Sam Feist, CNN's Washington bureau chief and senior vice president; and Ana Navarro, political commentator.

"For more than 40 years Wolf has admirably practiced the fundamental values of good journalism, reporting the news accurately, honestly, responsibly and fairly. The ultimate professional, Wolf's work truly has made him an icon in journalism," said Janis Lamar, ANWC president. "He is also an exceptionally strong, articulate advocate for a free press, always reminding us it is a necessity not a luxury."

The longest-serving anchor at CNN, Blitzer began his career in 1972 with Reuters in Tel Aviv and as a Washington, D.C., correspondent for The Jerusalem Post beginning in 1973. Blitzer joined CNN in 1990 and has served as the network's military-affairs correspondent at the Pentagon, CNN's senior White House correspondent, and the anchor of CNN's Sunday public affairs program "Late Edition with Wolf Blitzer." CNN launched "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" in 2005, with Blitzer providing in-depth reports about political, international and breaking news stories of the day.

The ANWC began awarding its Excellence in Journalism Award in 1993. Past recipients include Walter Cronkite, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Andrea Mitchell, Norah O'Donnell, Susan Page and, in 2018, Ann Curry. Blitzer is the first male journalist honored since the ANWC selected Brian Lamb in 2006.

The festivities begin with a cocktail reception at 7:00 p.m.; dinner will be served at 7:45 p.m.

The American News Women's Club is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving excellence in journalism; expanding the advancement of women in journalism and related media professions; and providing networking, mentoring and development opportunities; and educational programs. Founded in 1932, the ANWC is one of our nation's first women's press clubs. Learn more about the ANWC at www.anwc.org .

