NewsBlaze Announces The Return of Vaudeville With Zoomfield Follies Variety Act

Fast forward 100 years and that same nation with all its angst and glory is confounded by new technologies of communication. Now comes the same variety acts and Audience. As with old-time Vaudeville, the audience determine who lives and dies at...THE ZOOMFIELD FOLLIES - October 25th 5:30 PST 8:30 EST.

The Zoomfield Follies brings new acts, performances and a quality theatrical production to the virtual stage in the comfort of the audience's own zoom every month. Variety acts, magicians, comedians from around the world. New exciting performers that put it all on the line for applause. A zoom-grown phenomenon and the audience gets a front seat.

NewsBlaze reader special promo code news-blaze1 entitles readers to $10.01 discount at https://www.zoomfieldfollies.com

Stars of The Show

Chris Herren as Faust

Chris Herren as Faust is a member of The Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA and The Magic Circle in London, England. His cirque-style performance won two international competition awards and the coveted 2018 & 2019 Pacific Coast Association of Magicians, 1st Place Gold Medal Award in Parlor Magic.

Rudy Tinoco - Close Up Wizard

Rudy Tinoco has performed magic around the Portland area more than 10 years, specializing in close up cardmagic. Rudy established an online community, "The Magician's Forum", and the opportunity to meet (and learn from) some of the best magicians in the business. His teaching series, "Apocalypse Now," is a regular feature of Reel Magic Magazine.

Dancehall Darlins Follies Girls

"The Dancehall Darlins" features talented vocalists, high energy dancers, and stunning costumes set to show tunes, pop hits, and rock-n-roll. These versatile performers celebrate showgirls from all eras and genres, transporting their audiences to the stages of Las Vegas showrooms, Broadway shows, vaudeville circuits, old west saloons, clubs on Sunset Strip, and behind closed doors of speakeasies and burlesque spectaculars. The Darlins' are everyone's favorite dancehall showgirls.

Jonathan Harlock

Jonathan Harlock brings the stuff no other magician will do. Appearing Live from The Zoom Saloon he is like a mystical garbage man scouring back alleys of parlors for discarded, unwanted magic. The tricks too dangerous or abominable for others. This classic one man side show is... The Master? of the Impossible

Zoomfield Follies HalloQuarantine Show Tickets $20.00

Special Cameo Appearance

Magician John Shryock

John Shryock and Mari Lynn masterfully incorporate skillful magic and grand illusion with drama, dance, comedy and create for audiences a mystical world of laughter, wonder, and amazement. Their high-energy, charismatic stage personalities are infectious and audiences experience this as if they were performing the magic themselves, leaving exhilarated and completely entertained.

Totally Interactive Family Show

All shows are tailored for Families, with great themes, from seasonal to holiday. Every show is created with the audience in mind. The Zoomfield Follies is a fun fast-paced variety show that entertains and amuses audiences, young and old.

Professional Broadcast Zoom Studios

Will Roberts created state of the art production with a multi-camera setup, professional lighting, sound, streamed live from a professional studio. Additional production elements can be produced upon request.

Customized shows are available, for example, for corporate or after hours dinner parties. Get the whole bag of tricks, from magic, to gun spinning, dancing girls, trick roping, the whole ball of wax. This internationally acclaimed show will take place right in the comfort of the audience's own Zoom, or corporate space and at an amazing rate for going viral!

NewsBlaze readers can use the discount promo code news-blaze1 at https://www.zoomfieldfollies.com/

About Will Roberts and ZoomfieldFollies

Will Roberts is the creator of ZoomfieldFollies and resident magician at BasicsOfMagic.com, where aspiring magicians learn how to make magic. Roberts is also an equal partner with NewsBlaze in acting and movie auditions sites.

