NewsBlaze Features Helen Lee Schifter, on Promoting Health and Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic

"Health and wellness is an incredibly important part of all of our lives. Unfortunately, it's also something that is consistently overlooked and even neglected. That has got to change."

Helen Lee Schifter's insights on health and wellness come from a unique standpoint given her breadth of experience as a student of the Japanese tea ceremony. As someone who had an extensive career working in the financial services industry on Wall Street, as well as in journalism, Schifter has a unique breadth of insight on the ways professionals should be working on enhancing their health and wellness.

"We were thrilled to have the opportunity to share Helen's insights on NewsBlaze and look forward to continuing to do so, in a variety of exciting ways that will undoubtedly appeal to our readers."

The featured story is part of the ongoing NewsBlaze Health and Personal Development project, with special stories by longtime NewsBlaze investigative writers Martha Rosenberg and John McCormick and releases from PRNewswire.

For any questions, comments or feedback, contact www.helenleeschifter.com or visit Ms. Schifter's Medium or Crunchbase profiles.

About NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which has helped build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in North America, Australia, and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services for the dozens of publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

Contact:

NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

Address: 9 Edwards St, Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253, Australia

Website: https://newsblaze.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +61-8-8531-0254

SOURCE NewsBlaze

Related Links

https://newsblaze.com

