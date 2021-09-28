NewsBreak Announces addition of Xana O'Neill to Leadership Team as Head of Original Content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today that Emmy-winning media executive Xana O'Neill has joined the NewsBreak team as Head of Original Content. She will help the company expand and elevate its original content offerings, including its new Creator Program, leveraging NewsBreak's numerous technological innovations.

"NewsBreak is thrilled that Xana has joined our team," said founder and CEO of NewsBreak Jeff Zheng. "She will make an immediate impact and help us continue to deliver informative and timely local information to our audiences, particularly in areas of the country where local newsrooms have closed and a new generation of trusted writers and journalists are needed to fill those voids."

O'Neill was previously Head of News for Snapchat, where she oversaw content and editorial for more than 290 million daily users. She began her career at the Hunterton Country Democrat (NJ) and later worked at the Village Voice, the New York Daily News, NBC Local, and New York Public Radio. O'Neill also oversaw editorial across digital platforms at ABC News, where she won an Emmy for a digital-first documentary.

"NewsBreak is merging human editorial with technology to bring neighborhoods the local information they crave," O'Neill said. "It's exciting to be part of the company as it continues to build a 21st Century platform that meets society's rapidly evolving information and technology demands."

