NewsBreak Awarded the iF Design Award 2022 for Innovative Communications Design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, has been awarded an iF Design Award for excellent design in the communications discipline. NewsBreak was recognized for the company's innovative technology designed to surface the most relevant local news and information for our users by a 132-member jury, made up of global, independent experts. Each year the Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world's oldest independent design organization, organizes the iF Design Award.

NewsBreak is an intelligent local news app that helps people connect, stay informed, and thrive in their communities. We surface the most relevant local news and information to users to meet their needs for timely, unbiased information. By coalescing content from local journalists, trusted publishers, and original content contributors, NewsBreak is revitalizing local-news ecosystems. We distribute content across iOS, Android, desktop, and email, reaching 50 million monthly users in the US.

NewsBreak, The Nation's Leading Local News App, is a business name of Particle Media, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang is Advisor. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft is Chairman of the Board. NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. Its long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local publishers and contributors, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

