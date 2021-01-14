NewScape Studios CEO, Cory Crater, Nominated for Colorado Biz 2021 GenXYZ Awards

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovators in a wide variety of industries have been nominated for the prestigious GenXYZ awards, including new media developer and visionary Cory Crater. As the founder and CEO of NewScape Studios, Cory has channeled his expertise to build a thriving media production company that is rapidly expanding. The organization is known for producing high quality animations and machinimas. The company also produces YouTube channels which have quickly become sensations including GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro.

"It is an honor to be nominated alongside other dynamic professionals who are making a difference in their respective industries." -Cory Crater, CEO, Newscape Studios

Meet Cory Crater:

Cory Crater founded NewScape Studios in 2015. With over a decade of experience in new media production, Cory's vision was to create a firm that could leverage technology to amplify production time without compromising quality. The supreme team culture that has been fostered amongst employees has been a critical part of the company's rapid success under Cory's leadership.

His dedication to his company's craft stems from his desire to produce best in class content that helps drive the growth of new media. His passion is now to see his animation team grow. The company's animation projects include SCP Animation, GameToons and GameTunes with other exciting projects in the works for 2021 release.

As an emerging leader in his industry, Cory is inspired to create opportunity for his earnest team. As the company's growth continues to accelerate, he foresees his senior talent rising through the ranks and assisting him in cultivating more of the internal team culture that champions diversity, inclusion and of course, creativity.

About NewScape Studios:

NewScape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation, live action and machinima production. Together, they have produced 12 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world. Learn more: Newscapepro.com | YouTube

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Newscape Studios

