NewScape Studios Purchases Commercial Building within Denver Tech Center

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewScape Studios, which produces the wildly popular GameToons YouTube channel, among other new media content, will be moving into their new headquarters in Summer 2021. The commercial building, which spans over 6,000 sq. ft., is located in Englewood and will be home to NewScape Studios' animation team and its executives. The company has continued to see exponential growth, which has been driven by the pandemic and the shift in media consumption by consumers. CEO Cory Crater and his team are carefully vetting animators and illustrators to join their team ahead of their headquarters move. Those with experience in rigging and puppeting are of significant interest to their hiring team. The relocation into the larger facility will allow NewScape Studios to continue to grow, creating more jobs for those in the Denver area and opportunity for passionate individuals to be a part of their award winning team that is on the forefront of the new media industry.

"Our team continues to grow as a result of the high demand for new media production. Our new headquarters will allow us ample room to expand, providing space for our creators to thrive so ingenuity can take center stage." -Cory Crater, CEO, Newscape Studios

About NewScape Studios:

NewScape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation and machinima production. Together, they have produced 12 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world. Learn more: Newscapepro.com | YouTube

